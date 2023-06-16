ANGOLA — Elmhurst Professional Plaza will welcome their newest member, Moon Magic Crystals & Oils, with a block party and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.
While the business started in 2020, it only moved into Suite E of the plaza in February. During its three year operation, owner Angela Stickler had initially ran Moon Magic Crystals & Oils out of her home. Now in a brick and mortar location, Stickler couldn’t be happier with the advantages it offers, especially for her product line.
“My work shut down (due to COVID). So, I was at home and I’d always had people ask me about my bracelets, if I made them. I’m like, ‘no, I just kind of make them for myself.’ So, when I was sitting at home with nothing to do, I decided to start making them and I started selling them on Facebook and that’s just where it grew from there,” said Stickler.
Giving customers the ability to gauge item sizes and physically feel the crystals was largely important for the owner.
“Just to have people be able to come in and see and feel and touch the crystals,” Stickler said. “Some people are very sensitive and can feel the energies of the stones.”
Moon Magic Crystals & Oils offers just that and then some. The product line includes crystals, essential oils, graphic t-shirts, hats and jewelry. The owner also encourages customers to put their own personal touches on their jewelry through her bracelet bar, by appointment only.
Since joining, Stickler has found a home with fellow businesses in the wellness community. Elmhurst Professional Plaza holds Moon Magic Crystals & Oils, Just Breathe Salt Room & More, Dawning Reflexology, Ageless Reflexology, Melena’s Healing Hands, Purpose Spa LLC, Hometown Pilates, Safehouse Ink and Mixed Beauty.
“It’s such a good energy out here that’s really calming and just all of us are friends,” Stickler said. “It’s like a little small family now out here. So we have a really good vibe and we all try to look out for each other.”
From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the plaza will show off that same family environment with a block party. Moon Magic Crystals & Oils will kick off the event with the Angola Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The afternoon will be filled with special sales, door prizes, a grand prize giveaway basket, Ed’s Fish & More food truck, Fire & Ice Italian Ice and live music by Cameron Davies. While the music and food are only until 2 p.m., the wellness and self care businesses will continue the festivities until 4 p.m.
“They’re going to just set up outside and do like hand massages complementary and just pass their cards out. The Salt Room will be open also. So, people can go in there and check out what they have and their reflexologists that are in there,” Stickler said.
To visit Moon Magic Crystals & Oils and the rest of the wellness and self care community, stop by 909 W. Maumee St. at the Elmhurst Professional Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.