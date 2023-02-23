ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sol and Water Conservation District will be celebrating its 75th anniversary during its annual meeting on March 8.
The meeting will be held at Club Z in the MTI Center at Trine University at 6 p.m.
"It’s hard to believe, but this year will mark 75 years the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District ... has worked to help people help the land by getting conservation on the ground — positively impacting acres within Steuben County," said information from the Soil and Water Conservation District.
The District was organized in 1948 by Steuben County landowners to educate citizens and promote conservation methods.
"Our core values remain true to when the SWCD was first established; we desire to accomplish our mission by providing excellent personal service and facilitating voluntary participation by Steuben County residents/land users to put conservation practices on the land," said information from the District.
The District has published an annual report that highlights successes from the past fiscal year.
"We have many conservation partners and affiliate members who provide support throughout the year. We also work alongside many agencies and organizations to accomplish mutual goals to promote conservation and improve the health and ecology for our community. We thank all of you. We couldn’t do it without your assistance and dedication," said information from the district.
Guest speaker is Bob Barr, research scientist at the Center for Earth and Environmental Science at IUPUI, who will discuss healthy stream systems in a continually changing landscape. People are asked to make reservations by Wednesday to help with meal planning. Call 665-3211, ext. 3 or email steubenswcd@gmail.com.
