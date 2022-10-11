ANGOLA – The Mayor’s Art Council decided Monday that one of the sculptures to be installed in downtown Angola Friday is going to be switched out, said Director of Economic Development and Planning Department Jennifer Barclay.
“It’s a sculpture that honors Bill Blass,” she said.
Blass was a fashion designer that was born and raised in Fort Wayne, who had a cottage on Lake James, Barclay said.
Fort Wayne Arts Council commissioned a sculpture to be done with Greg Mendez earlier, and it was on display at a library in Fort Wayne.
“He thought it would be a good one,” said Barclay.
President of the Board of Bill Blass Legacy Inc. a non-profit organization, Kathy Carrier, said that the cottage on Lake James that Blass frequented belonged to his mother, Ethyl Blass, where she lived with the artist’s sister Virginia.
Carrier said the Blass enjoyed his time at Lake James.
She said that the nonprofit found the family that owns the cottage now, and included them in Blass’s memorial program by installing a brass plaque describing Blass’s history in their yard.
Mendez said this year would have been Blass’s 100 birthday, and a group from Fort Wayne put together a festival “100 Days of Bill Blass,” and they had exhibits at various locations in the city such as Fort Wayne Museum of Art and pop-up displays around town.
The group also decided to have several sculptures that were influenced by his conceptual sketches, to be on display at the event, and Mendez made six sculptures that were inspired by Blass and that were on display in Fort Wayne.
“There is still one on display at the University of Saint Francis in their sculpture garden,” said Mendez.
One of those sculptures has now been loaned to the City of Angola to be on display over the fall, after the sculptor reached out to the city and said that although his other work, Balance Beams was selected by the city, was still available, he was wondering if Angola would consider one of his new Blass piece.
Mendez said that this sculpture resembles design flats used for modeling where the figures are stylized and elongated.
“It’s very stylized; it’s not the correct proportions to be photo-realistic,” said Mendez.
That way the sculptures would look to be inspired by design flats, he said.
The clothes the sculpture is wearing is ones inspired by Blass’s fashion shows.
“But the figure that the sculpture is of is stylized after a lot of his design flats looked like,” said Mendez.
Barclay said that Angola Mayor’s Arts Council decision to switch the sculpture Balance Beams by Mendez that was initially going to be on display downtown is connected with all the “buzz around Bill Blass and his connection to the community.”
“The Arts Council agreed, so we’re going to switch out those sculptures, and that’s going on Friday,” said Barclay.
Mendez said that both of his sculptures, the one that honors Bill Blass and Balance Beams, correspond to the general definition of public art that is resilient enough to be put in public spaces for free for the public to see for, among others, educational purposes.
Barclay expects all of this falls artiststs will be downtown on Friday installing their artwork.
The Mayor’s Arts Council also discussed the start of a new fundraiser for the sculpture lease program, said Barclay. She said that originally the sculptures were installed with the grants.
Barclay said there were a couple grants for running that program, but that money ran out because of the commission, or honorarium of $800 the city pays to the artists for each of the sculptures leased, and because of the infrastructure pieces needed for the exhibition like concrete blocks and plaques.
“So, we talked about starting a fundraiser to continue the program,” she said.
She said that the council discussed the dates for the start of the fundraiser, which were not set yet. The city will now start “putting together some letters,” said Barclay, to “hopefully” start the fundraiser by the end of the year.
“We’re going to ask people to contribute,” she said.
The people the city might turn to those known for their interest in community development and downtown improvements, “and really promoting downtown as the heart of Steuben County,” Barclay said.
“What’s good for one person, is good for all of us kind of a thing,” she said.
