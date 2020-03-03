ANGOLA — Indiana's representatives to the national committee of the Republican Party will be the guest speakers at the March Steuben County Republican Breakfast at Timber's Steakhouse & Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., Angola, starting at 8 a.m.
Anne Hathaway and John Hammond III will be joining the breakfast, which will include local business and an optional breakfast.
Hathaway is the president of Hathaway Strategies, an Indianapolis consulting firm that serves clients in the business and political fields. She has built a record of success from the grassroots to the highest levels of U.S. politics and government.
Hathaway Strategies is an innovative grassroots public affairs consulting firm. Hathaway works at the state and national level in providing government affairs, grassroots strategy and management and public relations support to state and national organizations, issue campaigns and Fortune 100 companies, as well as candidates.
Hammond is an attorney with Ice Miller, Indianapolis, on of Indiana's top legal firms.
Hammond is co-chair of Ice Miller’s Public Affairs Group. As a veteran of Indiana state government, he has helped shape a wide variety of public policy, including tax to environmental management policy, education policy and tort reform, transportation, insurance and economic development policies.
Hammond is serving his second, four-year term as an Indiana representative to the Republican National Committee, where he serves on the executive committee. He also is vice chair of the Rules Committee. Hammond is also a member of the National Finance Committee of the Republican Governors Association.
All are welcome to attend.
