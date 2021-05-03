ANGOLA — Two growing Angola companies received tax abatement approvals during Monday's meeting of the Angola Common Council.
The tax abatements approved for Vestil Manufacturing and Feddema Industries will result in 22 new jobs between the two, 20 at Vestil and 2 at Feddema.
Vestil Manufacturing, one of Angola's oldest manufacturing facilities, plans to add nearly $1.5 million in new manufacturing equipment, research and development equipment and logistics distribution equipment that will add 20 jobs at an average salary of about $39,000. The expansion will also retain 433 employees.
Vestil's project began in March and expected to be completed by August.
The tax abatements were for five years on personal property — the equipment — and 10 years on the real estate improvements.
Over the course of a tax abatement, a company pays about 50% of its tax bill.
The abatement for Feddema was for a new investment of manufacturing equipment valued at $400,000. The growth will result in two new employees at an average salary of $35,000. The company will retain 14 employees with the expansion that is expected to be complete in June.
Feddema is the new name for Special Cutting Tools Inc. The company is transitioning from primarily tooling to manufacturing.
The abatement approved was for five years for the equipment.
In addition, Council found Lomont Holdings Co. Inc. to be in substantial compliance with a tax abatement the company was awarded in 2014. Lomont's Clair Recker said the company had experienced difficulties meeting investment and employment objectives in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We kept very constant over the years until this year," Recker said. "When COVID-19 hit and Governor Holcomb said it was time for companies to basically take two weeks off, we actually closed our facility and continued to pay our employees their wages. We thought that was the right thing to do."
Recker went on to explain that some employees didn't feel comfortable returning to work and chose to be laid off. The company is still struggling to replace these lost employees.
"We have got to find the bodies, like anybody else," Recker said.
The Council also made an equipment purchase for a new vacuum leaf collector that will be used in the city's annual leaf pickup. Council chose to go with Brown Equipment Co., which submitted a bid of $70,665. The other bid from Best Equipment Co. for $85,669.
The city estimated the purchase would be about $80,000, said Angola Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell.
Council unanimously approved a resolution to declare May 9-15 as National Economic Development Week in Steuben County. The resolution is based on a template from the International Economic Development Council.
Isaac Lee, director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation, provided a brief explanation of the resolution's purpose.
"This is a resolution they provide to us just reinstating the fact that we're concentrating on the efforts," he said, referring to the city's plans for economic development.
Council meets next on May 17.
