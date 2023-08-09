ANGOLA — Angola utilities are in a good cash position, a financial analysis pointed out, but officials need to make sure rates are in the right place.
During the regularly scheduled meeting of the Angola Common Council, the primary agenda item was hearing from Jeff Rowe of Baker Tilly, a public accounting and consulting firm.
Rowe presented the company’s financial management reports on the city’s water and wastewater utilities. The report details the 2022 budget and actual spending, as well as projecting the next five years and assessing if rates are adequate or inadequate.
The specialist provided that bond ordinance requires a minimum reserve should be kept. The water utility had just less than $3.3 million in cash at the end of the year, with a necessary amount of $1.5 million. For wastewater utility, the end of 2022 showed $3.5 million cash on hand with a recommended amount of about $2.3 million.
Rowe also explained last year’s performance through the operating revenues and expenses. Additionally, he spoke about how the capital improvement plan is a primary factor to consider when reviewing 2022 and looking at the upcoming years.
“Back in 2019 when we last looked at rates and adjusted rates, the capital improvement budget has gone up substantially since then. Obviously there have been needs that have been identified, aging infrastructure and things the city is focusing on more,” said Rowe.
The water utility collected roughly $1.95 million last year in operating revenue, the budget initially anticipated $1.92 million. Essentially, the utility performed about 2% ahead of the budget. For operating expenses, the total came to $1.6 million, with an expected $1.75 million allotted.
The wastewater utility’s operating revenues tallied $3 million, roughly $50,000 higher than budgeted. Operating expenses came out to just under $2 million, about $165,000 below expected.
Rowe also noted that the wastewater utility has two outstanding bonds, 2010 A bond and 2010 B bond. The A bond is set to be fully paid off in January 2024. As for B bond, 2030 is the projected payoff time.
The specialist warned that inflation and consistent increases in operation and maintenance would be driving factors for developing future plans and projecting the next five years.
Potential solutions to help offset shortfalls were seeking alternative funding sources or considering bonds.
“You certainly wouldn’t want to go too long and beyond say another year for a rate adjustment. It would be substantial,” Rowe said.
Without accessing the city’s funds or looking at an issuance of debt, the city would be facing a 40%-45% adjustment to meet the capital needs. Through bonding the projects, the percentage drops to 25%-30%.
Reminding councilmembers that this was his final year at the helm, Mayor Richard Hickman offered his best advice.
“We need to be looking at these every year,” Hickman said. “A 2%-5% doesn’t hurt anyone for the most part … we’re looking at a 25-30%, 40% as the max, that’s when people get hurt, that’s when industries get hurt … I just encourage you, those of you that will be here next year and those of you looking to come on this year, each year listen to Baker Tilly.”
Common Council’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 21.
