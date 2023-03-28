ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe is accepting audition entries for the third Angola’s Got Talent from now through April 30.
Angola’s Got Talent is an annual fundraising event for Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a nonprofit organization located at downtown Angola at 218 W. Maumee St.
The event will be June 17 at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The program will begin at 6 p.m. with contestants in both youth (18 and under) and adult categories.
A panel of local judges will choose a first, second and third place winner from each category. First place winners will be awarded a prize of $300. The second place winners will receive a prize of $200 and third place winners will receive $100. Prize amounts are subject change.
To enter the show, complete the entry form located at angolasgottalent.com/contestants, and submit payment by midnight on April 30.
The entry fee $25 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under. Additionally, all contestants who enter must live or work in Steuben County.
All performances must be under five minutes and family friendly. Fire, sharp objects and other dangerous items are not permitted in the performance. Contestants moving to the final round will be contacted by email by May 19.
To become a sponsor for this event, visit angolasgottalent.com/sponsors.
Cahoots Coffee Café is an independent non-profit providing a safe space for youth to thrive.
The regular hours at Cahoots Coffee Cafe are: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those with questions about Angola’s Got Talent or any of the events offered at the Cahoots may contact Sophia Benedict at 624-2399 or director@cahootscoffee.org.
