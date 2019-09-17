HAMILTON — The Eighth Annual Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party is being planned for Dec. 7.
The Saturday night event will be held at the Hamilton Fish & Game Club. The cost is $30 per person.
The event lasts from 5-11 p.m. The event will start off beverages and dinner catered by Sutton's Catering, Angola.
The Junk Yard Band will perform from 8-11 p.m. for entertainment and dancing.
Tickets are in the process of being printed and should be available soon.
More information will be available at hamiltonindiana.org.
