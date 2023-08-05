ANGOLA — Community and stakeholder input has been received for the city’s updated downtown master plan. The participation highlighted amenities and the area’s historical charm as the primary strengths. When it came to weaknesses, parking and truck traffic became a common theme.
During a three-day push, members of HWC Engineering, an Indiana-based company, met with the public and stakeholders to develop five different action items and two gateway districts that are important to Angola.
Information collected during the workshops, meetings and two surveys was presented on Wednesday evening at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Action items
The action items included connectivity and accessibility, public spaces, communication and collaboration, downtown housing and destination development. West Maumee and Gale streets were identified as gateway districts.
Project Manager Jonathan Smith, Planner Genevieve Zircher and Landscape Architect Eric Walker all from HWC Engineering guided the public through drafted plan and focus areas.
The trio explained that more housing, prime restaurants or eateries and better parking would be the main draws in attracting both community members and future businesses.
Zircher presented a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis which pinpointed opportunities to increase trail connectivity and repurpose spaces for indoor and outdoor event venues. Specifically, the Steuben County Courtyard offered a chance for developing a flexible event space.
Of the solutions to provide a wider array of downtown gathering spaces, HWC Engineering explained the addition of an amphitheater in the Courtyard could bring in more possibilities.
Eventually reusing spaces like the Steuben County Courthouse and revitalizing alleyways could open the city to operating at its fullest potential. Some issues, however, seemed initially harder to navigate.
Surprise! Truck traffic a concern
“One thing we heard time and time again was about truck traffic. It really disrupts that small town feel, the quietness and the quietness of the downtown as well as posing a safety hazard,” Zircher said. “We heard a lot about parking downtown, particularly there might be parking available but it’s not clearly marked so it creates a perception that there isn’t enough parking.”
A view of little to no parking spaces could deter the public from visiting downtown businesses. Zircher provided that wayfinder signage could help better identify parking and give clear directions around the area.
In terms of housing, the updated downtown master plan looks to add a variety of living arrangements: townhomes, duplexes, quadplexes, mixed-use and apartments.
To reach a conclusion on housing, the team looked at the city’s population data and age demographics.
“We noticed that from 2000 to 2020, Angola’s population increased by 27%,” Walker said. “Their population between the ages of 24 to 30 is nearly 30%, so that’s also a very large amount of young professionals or young people that are starting families that are in the area. We also saw that 17.4% of people are age 65 years and older.”
Before breaking ground on any residences in the future, zoning changes and updating needs are vital due to a lack of proper infrastructure.
Looking north, a desire for expanded sidewalks was expressed. Along North Wayne Street, a sidewalk continues from downtown until roughly the train tracks near Oak Street.
As this master plan update is a collaborative effort between the city and Trine University, a public input survey was available for all residents and daily visitors of the downtown area. A second survey was sent to Trine students.
The results yielded 885 responses and revealed a feeling of disconnect between the university and the downtown. The HWC team displayed a plan to create a trail reaching from downtown to Fox Lake. Part of the reasoning was to connect Trine to Commons Park, Cameron Memorial Hospital and the YMCA of Steuben County.
When the presentation opened to a public comment or questions portion, a community member inquired how the team would encourage participation from the county if the plan is only for the city. The trio responded that by bringing in county officials early in the process as stakeholders, they hoped to foster a strong connection between the two.
Funding for the downtown master plan is being sought through a $25 million Lilly Endowment grant. Trine will submit the proposal now that the plan has key areas to address.
For more information about updating the downtown master plan or to view the public presentation, visit angolain.org or City of Angola Municipality on Facebook.
