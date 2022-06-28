INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper assigned to Steuben County was one of three honored from the Fort Wayne District for their service during 2021.
Trooper Ben Walker, who is assigned to Steuben County, received the 2021 Trooper of the District award on Friday, a state police news release said.
This award is presented to the trooper who has achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic as well as criminal enforcement, case and crash investigations, public information programs and community service, and who has exemplified the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana state trooper.
Walker was also presented with the District 22 Top Drunk Driving Enforcement Award, with 84 drunk driving arrests made in 2021. Trooper Walker is a four-year veteran of the department, and is currently assigned road patrol duties in Steuben County. This is the second year in a row in which Walker has been recognized for his work toward removing impaired drivers from Hoosier roadways in northeast Indiana.
Senior Trooper Nick Meade was presented with a Life Saving Award for his actions taken on Feb. 5, 2022, in LaOtto, wherein he and another first responder conducted cardio pulmonary resuscitation on an elderly female suffering in cardiac distress.
This medical intervention allowed necessary time for Noble County EMS paramedics to arrive on scene and provided more specific medical aid. The victim made a full recovery, in part, due the willingness and quick actions of Meade and the other first responders, the news release said.
Meade is a 14-year veteran of the department. He is currently assigned as a patrol K-9 handler conducting road patrol duties in Noble and LaGrange counties with his partner Jake.
For “Exceptional Meritorious Service,” Senior Trooper Bryan Rumple was presented with the Department’s Combat Action Award, and Allen County resident Elysha Swineford was presented with a Commendation Award for their combined actions taken on Feb. 10, 2022, in southern Allen County.
Rumple was involved in a lengthy physical altercation with an armed and combative motorist after a vehicle pursuit. Swineford, a civilian passerby, stopped his vehicle and rendered assistance to Rumple. With Swineford's help, Rumple was able to get the suspect into custody without further incident or necessary use of force.
Rumple and the involved suspect were injured during this incident.
"Swineford’s extraordinary conduct in coming to the aid of a law enforcement officer reflects great credit upon himself and the value he places on human life," said the press release.
Rumple is a 14-year veteran of the department, and currently assigned to road patrol duties in Allen County.
"On behalf of Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter, and the entire ISP family, we sincerely thank the men and women recognized at this year’s ISP Awards Ceremony. Your daily dedication and commitment to duty in our communities makes a real difference," the news release said.
