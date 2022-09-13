CROOKED LAKE — Prizes, informational sessions, free food and much more will be in store Tuesday at the Steuben Senior Expo.
There will be many tokens of appreciation available to people attending the event at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 B, Crooked Lake, Angola, on Thursday for the Steuben Senior Expo.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. attendees can also enter for a chance to win one of several giveaways being offered.
As an additional way of having fun, people can play bingo for prizes. The games will be held at 10 a.m. and noon.
Topeka Pharmacy will be providing flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for free.
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Bus will be on hand to provide cancer screens. People need to call 266-8120 to schedule an appointment.
Mike Yoder of Yoder and Jessup Attorneys at Law, an event sponsor, will give two presentations on elder law.
Admission is $3 per person — $1 off coupons are available in editions of The Herald Republican and all other KPC Media Group newspapers — and includes more than 40 onsite vendors providing various resource and product information, complimentary coffee and doughnuts and a box lunch, to be served at 11 a.m. until gone.
Booths will include information on a variety of resources, including insurance, assisted living, legal advice, home improvement, health care and much more.
