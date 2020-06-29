ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in Steuben County Jail.
• Jeffery L. Allen, 44, of the 7000 block of C.R. K, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Lyndy M. Crager, 18, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, arrested in the 5000 block of C.R. 60 on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
• Thomas M. Duncan, 39, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Steven E. Fraley, 30, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 500 block of Williams Street on a felony charge of possession of a hypodermic needle and misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Nathan C. Klink, 43, of the 13000 block of Sutters Parkway, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 120 at Lane 330 Otter Lake on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tracy L. Mast, 35, of Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Russell T. Ralston, 34, of the 3000 block of West C.R. 850S, Bunker Hill, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Brent T. Raske, 23, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on a warrant alleging felony battery on a public safety officer and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mathew J. Stonestreet, 34, of the 400 block of Dalgreen Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 6000 block of West North Lake Gage Drive on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Scott A. Teeple, 63, homeless, arrested at Wabash and State streets, Ashley, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Heather D. Thorndyke, 43, of the 2000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested in the 5000 block of West C.R. 100N on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
