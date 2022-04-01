ANGOLA — Six students from Steuben County schools have qualified for the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, which is today.
Qualifiers were selected in judging March 19 at the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Fair at Trine University. Elementary and middle school projects were judged virtually. High school projects were judged in person in Best Hall.
Judging of the 34th annual state competition will be done in Zoom meetings. Local qualifiers, listed with their schools and grade levels, are:
Angola High School — Ava Budek (10) and Isabella Budek (11);
Ryan Park Elementary School — Lily Hoff (4), Cooper Leininger and Connor Reardon (5); and
Fremont Middle School — Emma Creager (7).
They are among 20 students selected for the state competition from the regional entrants. The other 14, all from DeKalb County, are: DeKalb Central Schools — Abigail Todd (4); DeKalb High School — Olivia Woodcox (10), Christopher Schweitzer (10), Silas Refner (9), Gavin Kling (12), Matthias Hefty (10) and Olivia Rigby (11); DeKalb Middle School — Titus Refner (8); Garrett Middle School — Abby Thomas (8), Kylie Bergman (6), Sydney Suelzer and Bailey Hedges (8); Riverdale Elementary School — Olivia Lehrman (6); and St. Joseph Elementary School — Isaac Hefty (5).
Students from DeKalb, Steuben, Noble and LaGrange counties competed by entering their projects in the regional science fair.
The complete list of award winners from Steuben County schools:
Angola High School
Ava and Isabella Budek — first place, Senior Animal Sciences; Student Academy-American Academy of Physician Assistants; Tri Beta-Xi Beta Chapter; U.S. Agency for International Development; Yale Science & Engineering Association; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
Angola Middle School
Alessandra Hinojosa Urbina, third place, junior animal sciences;
Kaylee Voigt, fourth place, junior chemistry;
Brayden Fett and David Garcia, fourth place, junior engineering.
Carlin Park Elementary School
Oliver Osborn, second place, grade 5, and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair;
Jalynn Quaderer, honorable mention, grade 5, and American Chemical Society, Trine University Affiliate;
Koen Rago, Health Science Association.
Fremont Elementary School
Ruby Perry, fourth, grade 2, and Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management;
Amelia Dulaney, third, grade 2.
Fremont Middle School
Emma Creager, first place, Junior Divison; first, Junior Earth and Environmental Science; American Institute of Chemical Engineers; Broadcom Masters Middle School Competition; Chi Epsilon; Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, LaGrange, Steuben, and DeKalb Counties; Ricoh Sustainable Development Award; U.S. Office of Naval Research; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
Hendry Park Elementary School
Anthem Edgel — second place, grade 1;
Hailey Stevens — first place, grade 1;
Jetty Edgel — fifth place, grade 3;
Annabelle Carpenter — fourth place, grade 3;
Dawson Cline, fifth place, grade 4.
Prairie Heights Middle School
Bailey DeLancey, Nevaeh Orr and Maddison Certain — fourth place, junior behavioral and social sciences;
Michael Armstrong and Castin Day, second place, junior physics and astronomy.
Ryan Park Elementary School
Karla Isa — honorable mention, grade 3;
Adeline Rentz — second place, grade 3;
Weston Miller — first place, grade 3; special award for grade 3;
Leina McHenry — honorable mention, grade 4;
Evan Kolar — fourth place, grade 4;
Liam McGregor — third place, grade 4; American Institute of Chemical Engineers;
Lily Hoff — first place, grade 4; special award for grade 4; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
Cooper Leininger and Connor Reardon — second place, grade 5; and Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
