ANGOLA — The Indiana Supreme Court this morning informed courts across the state that they now can allow news media to record proceedings via still cameras, video and other recording devices.
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat shared information about the order with KPC Media Wednesday morning.
He said the opening up of courts to recording devices other than those used by court personnel was for "Only members of the press, not the general public."
KPC Media, whose daily newspapers cover court proceedings in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties, will reach out to local judges to see if and how they would allow photography or video in their courtrooms when the new rule takes effect, said Steve Garbacz, executive editor.
The move comes after a pilot project allowed, public comment and literally years of discussion, a letter from Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush said.
"Beginning May 1, a change to the Judicial Conduct Rule 2.17 will give you discretion to allow members of the news media into your courtrooms to film, stream and photograph proceedings. The first line of the rule remains the same — judges are to prohibit broadcasting, recording or taking photographs in the courtroom and areas immediately adjacent to the courtroom. However, the amendment being announced today creates an exception which allow news media to provide coverage of non-confidential proceedings with your approval"
Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said he favored any move by the courts to provide greater transparency.
"It will be interesting to see how the discretion piece plays out on a case-by-case basis, but it's definitely a good direction," Britt said.
Wheat said media wishing to record court proceedings will have to first gain permission from the court they wish to cover.
"We look forward to this rule change and whether it may provide new opportunities for our reporters to visually cover important court proceedings in a way that is not disruptive to the process while also balancing sensitivity for the gravity hearings and trials can present," Garbacz said. "We appreciate the Indiana Supreme Court's trust in our Hoosier media and its duty to the public, and we will work cooperatively with our county judges to find ways to implement the rule in a responsible manner locally."
In July 2022, the Indiana Supreme Court started asking for public feedback about the proposed rule change.
This followed the start of a pilot project that allowed members of the media to broadcast certain in-person proceedings via a new pilot project starting Dec. 1, 2021. The four-month experiment involved courts in Allen, Delaware, Lake, Tippecanoe and Vanderburgh counties.
Cameras in courtrooms fell out of favor in the 1930s and 1940s when sensational trials ended up in media circuses. In particular, the Charles Lindbergh baby kidnapping trial became zoo like with camera operators standing on tables, camera bulbs continually flashing and reporters and messengers rushing in and out of court. Bans on cameras in the courts swept across the land in the subsequent decades.
Over the years, opponents to cameras in courts have argued that live television broadcasts, in particular, distract trial participants, prejudice trial outcomes and deprive defendants of fair trials.
"Some witnesses fidget nervously before cameras, possibly harming their credibility with jurors. Opponents also argue that the broadcasting of trials leads lawyers to grandstand for the camera, diminishing courtroom decorum," said The First Amendment Encyclopedia.
On the other side of the coin is the point that broadcasting trials better informs the public of the judicial process. It has also been argued that by having proceedings broadcast, judges, attorneys and jurors are more likely to pay better attention to the facts of cases, helping ensure more fair trials.
In Michigan, cameras have been permitted in courts since the 1990s when courts started experimenting with allowing cameras back in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.