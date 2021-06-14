BUTLER — Many people have interests and hobbies.
For new DeKalb County resident Chris Allen, monster trucks are his passion.
He will serve many functions at the newly opened International Monster Truck Museum in Butler, where his father, Jim, serves as executive director.
Chris, who is autistic, will maintain museum displays and conduct tours. The museum is open 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
At the end of February, the Allen family moved to Indiana from Peoria, Arizona, to be closer to Chris’s passion.
Now 29, Chris said his love for monster trucks goes back to age 2.
“It started with a Bigfoot toy and a videotape. I was quite fixated on it,” he explained. “My parents noticed how I absolutely loved that tape. I would pay extra close attention whenever the monster trucks were on screen.
“They bought me a different videotape, ‘Bigfoot: King of the Monster Trucks.’ Easiest babysitting tool you could imagine. I watched that tape to the point where the footage wore out,” Allen said.
At age 4, when his family lived in Wichita, Kansas, Chris saw his first live monster truck show.
“My parents were just going to make me feel good about it until the first truck performed. Then all three of us were hooked,” he said.
“To feel the noise and actually see them get their big jumps, it was a very different experience to actually see it live.”
At that show, one of the monster trucks, War Wagon, was driven by Jeff Cook of Auburn. Now, the Allens work with Cook, who serves as president of the monster truck museum.
“I don’t mean to brag, but I am well-known across both the old-school and new-school for my encyclopedic monster truck mind,” Allen said. “I spent many years watching VHS tapes, DVDs, YouTube videos, reading books, and it would be memorized.”
“That’s where the autism spectrum comes in,” explained his mother, Carol. “He’s very high-functioning. His obsession happens to be monster trucks.
“If you know anything about the spectrum, they usually have an obsession, something they narrow in at and concentrate,” she continued.
“A passion,” Chris chimes in.
“At first, it’s difficult to register in your mind, because (monster trucks) are very loud. Other loud noises, he could not tolerate,” she said.
“Like fireworks,” Chris adds.
“It bypassed that system of the brain, because he enjoyed it so much, he could tolerate the ear protection and circle in” on the monster trucks.
“I knew when he was an infant, there was something, quote, ‘wrong,’ but in 1992-1993, they didn’t have the diagnosis criteria and the medication,” Carol said. “He was actually diagnosed when he got into elementary school at age 6.
“There is hope. There is a lot of hope now,” she said. “We didn’t think we would ever retire to Indiana, but he had this opportunity, and we wanted to facilitate the pursuance of his dream.”
Asking Chris to choose his favorite monster truck is like asking a parent who is his or her favorite child.
“I just like them all, the entire history of the sport,” he stated. “Many of them were my heroes.”
It’s not unusual for Allen to meet up with one of those heroes. Conversations usually start with Chris telling the driver where and when he first saw him at a monster truck event.
“He knows more than we know about ourselves,” said Charlie Pauken, driver of monster truck Excaliber. “I can’t even keep track of where I’ve been.
“I get goosebumps because you know you’ve impacted somebody in their lives. He’s taken it and made his dream actually come true, and overcome his difficulties through this.
“He inspires us,” Pauken said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Preserving the memories and the history is what Allen treasures most.
“As a child, the monster legends who wrote the history of this sport, including many members of this hall of fame, they were my personal hero figures,” Chris stated.
“The chance to carry the importance of the members of the hall of fame into the future doesn’t feel like pressure at all, it feels like a badge of honor.
“I’ve had many friends tell me with this mind of mine, I’m super-qualified” to lead museum tours, “and I’m glad they think so.”
In addition to his role with the museum, Chris has been asked to serve on an advisory board to assist employers to be more inclusive in hiring employees with special needs.
“It’s great for the community, because there’s more and more diagnosed every day,” Carol said. “(Companies) are going to have to learn to deal with these people in the community. It’s both sides of the coin working together.”
“I hope to use my position to create hope and positivity for individuals with autism, their parents and caregivers, that it’s not all bad,” Chris said. “Special-needs people have gifts that are uniquely theirs.
“Even if they haven’t discovered it yet, they still have it. Even if they’re too young to realize it, they have what it takes to chase and accomplish their dream.”
During his senior year in high school, Allen had a teacher who told him he never would be involved with monster trucks.
“I told myself, ‘I’ll take that challenge,’” Chris said. “He didn’t know it, but he had given me all the motivation I would need to prove him wrong someday.”
In July 2016, Allen announced his first monster truck show. “That was my moment where I truly beat the odds,” Chris said. “I hope to use that story to convince the young people of today, both inside and outside of the autism spectrum, to never quit and to follow their dreams.
“I chased my dreams, and I got them. I hope to inspire others to chase theirs.
“And for all the girls, I’m also single,” he said.
