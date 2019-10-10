BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights will roll out the welcome mat for the 47th annual Heritage Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the school farm.
The Festival offers an afternoon of entertainment, activities for all ages, horse-drawn wagon tours of the school farm and lots of food. Admission is free.
The community’s heritage will be demonstrated by many craftsmen. Come watch apple butter making, soap making, sawmill demonstrations and lots of treats cooked over a fire.
Activities for the festival include a pallet maze, an on-site pumpkin decorating and carving contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the pavilion, an antique tractor pull, mini golf, old-fashioned cane pole fishing, corn hole, a walk on the nature trail and a pedal tractor pull for children aged 10 and younger that will begin at 2 p.m. in the pole barn.
On the menu for the afternoon is pulled pork, pork burgers, sloppy joes, hot chicken sandwiches, apple fritters, caramel apples, apple dumplings, ham and bean soup, night rider’s supper, lasagna, chicken pot pie, ribbon fries, peach cobbler, lots of home baked goods, cracklins, kettle corn, ice cream and more.
Live entertainment at the general store stage begins at 11 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony at noon and will feature Prairie Heights school groups and local musicians. The Mighty Oak Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at the stage area.
Prairie Heights is located at the corner of U.S. 20 and C.R. 1150E, LaGrange. Festival visitors park in the school parking lot between the high school and middle school. It is requested there be no parking along U.S. 20.
A tractor shuttle system will provide a hayride back to the school farm. Handicapped parking is available back at the school farm located south of the farmstead for festival visitors who are unable to walk stairs.
The Heritage Festival is a community service activity of the Prairie Heights FFA with vital help from the Prairie Heights FFA Alumni and Friends, Stroh Lions Clubs, Steuben County Antique Power Association and many area farmers.
We also would like to thank two groups for additional funding; Steuben County REMC Operation Round-up and the Steuben County Community Foundation. The group extends thanks to all who have made this possible for 47 years and more.
