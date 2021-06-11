ANGOLA — The same advocacy groups that were upset with the Indiana Legislature after it weakened state protections for wetlands are cheering news that the President Joe Biden administration plans to reverse policy from the Trump administration that had weakened protections for the nation’s wetlands and other bodies of water.
It was announced Wednesday that the Biden administration plans to restore federal protections for numerous streams, wetlands and other bodies of water that had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump who, like the Indiana Legislature this past session, was trying to please builders and farmers.
It was announced by the Environmental Protection Agency that it had found changes under the Trump administration had caused “significant environmental degradation.”
“After reviewing the Navigable Waters Protection Rule as directed by President Biden, the EPA and Department of the Army have determined that this rule is leading to significant environmental degradation,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to establishing a durable definition of ‘waters of the United States’ based on Supreme Court precedent and drawing from the lessons learned from the current and previous regulations, as well as input from a wide array of stakeholders, so we can better protect our nation’s waters, foster economic growth, and support thriving communities.”
“Communities deserve to have our nation’s waters protected. However, the Navigable Waters Protection Rule has resulted in a 25-percentage point reduction in determinations of waters that would otherwise be afforded protection,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime A. Pinkham. “Together, the Department of the Army and EPA will develop a rule that is informed by our technical expertise, is straightforward to implement by our agencies and our state and Tribal co-regulators, and is shaped by the lived experience of local communities.”
What this all means for Indiana and its relaxing of regulations over state wetlands is anybody’s guess, but it is doubtful changes made by Senate Enrolled Act 389 can be reversed by federal changes.
“Without knowing what the final changes might be, it is difficult to speculate how Indiana’s regulations would be affected,” said Barry Sneed, Indiana Department of Environmental Management spokesman. It is IDEM that enforces wetlands regulations in the state.
Advocacy groups are taking a wait-and-see position to try to determine if the new federal regulations will have an impact on state regulations.
“The interplay between state and federal coverage is complex, but generally speaking, federal rules can provide protection where a state does not. There could be classes of wetlands not covered by Indiana regulations that do (or will) require federal permitting before a project can proceed,” said David Kinney, spokesman for Trout Unlimited, a national fishing group that praised the federal decision.
Larry Clemens, Indiana state director of The Nature Conservancy, said he didn’t think the federal rules would have an impact on what was done by the Legislature this year.
“This is not likely to affect the isolated wetlands that were the subject of SEA 389. These state regulations were enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court determined they shouldn’t be covered under the Clean Water Act,” Clemens said. “It is sad that the action taken by our state will be hard to reverse at this point, yet we are hopeful the wetlands Task Force will identify a better path forward. Unfortunately, our leaders made a decision that will impact the protection of wetlands for a long, long time.”
Nonetheless, The Nature Conservancy welcomed the news out of Washington about the federal regulations.
The Nature Conservancy “considers this welcome news because it does mean the roll-backs seen to federally covered waters, including connected wetlands, should be undone. It may mean even more protection for some waterways through the rule-making process. It will take several years, however, to enact the new rules, so a lot of damage can be done in the meantime,” Clemens said. “Everything is speculative because we won’t have any real idea about the effect until the EPA acts.”
During this year’s session of the Legislature, personnel with many of the state agencies that are tasked with protecting wetlands were allowed to testify against Senate Bill 389.
In northeast Indiana, only Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, supported the legislation.
