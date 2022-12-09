ANGOLA — Numerous police cars that were around Walmart Supercenter made the area look like a major crime scene, but it was not a crime, but a fun Cops for Kids shopping event held in Angola Thursday night.
During the event $300 per person was distributed among 166 kids aged 5 to 12 from 66 families, taking advantage of $67,500 that Angola Police Department managed to raise at this year’s pie auction.
“This community donates a large amount of money so that we can take all of these children shopping and get them items that they need and make sure they have a good Christmas,” said Detective Mike Wood from the Angola Police Department.
Since the stipend was paid per child, and not per family, one of the families with four children got the total of $1,200, Wood said. The kids who participated in the event were selected from all Steuben County elementary schools by school counselors.
The children and their families first got to participate in the Cops for Kids dinner at Life Changing Church prepared by Rick and Kim Gessaman, and then each family was assigned to a police officer or a first responder. All first responders of Steuben County were welcomed to volunteer for the shopping event.
Wood said Angola Fremont, and Ashley Police Departments and Fire Departments, Steuben County Sheriff Office, Probation Department, Community Corrections, jail staff and communications officers volunteered for the event, making up about 50 people out of the total 500 that attended.
The rules allowed kids to pick only one toy or an item they wanted to purchase for somebody else, as the shopping was intended to buy necessities, such as shoes, clothes, and school supplies for the kids from families in need.
“If they need new bedding, we buy new bedding, or if they need something for school, we buy something for school,” said Wood. “We’ve had kids where we found that they didn’t have beds, so we bought them a bunch of beds to sleep on at home.”
After the dinner the emergency personnel took the kids shopping, with a few police cars blocking North Wayne Street for several minutes allowing all the families to get to Walmart from the dinner that starfted at 4:30 p.m.
Parents were not allowed to go shopping with their kids and the emergency personnel assigned to them so that the kids could build trust relationships with the officers. The parents, however, were required to write a list of needs and sizes.
Sgt. Chris Kinsey said he received a list from the parents, and it included socks, underwear, necessities, cold weather gear, and coats.
Patrolman Caleb McLatcher, who came to shop for the kids with his wife Laura, said they were assigned by chance to the same child as the previous year, Kentin Bond, 9, and his sister Rayanna, 6.
The McLatchers noticed that Bond still had the same shoes that they bought together the previous year, and because of this they first got him spare shoes. Bond was, however, most elated about his new toy gun with fake bullets.
Capt. Kevin Jones said this year he came shopping with the kids with his daughter, and she helped him to shop for the three sisters they were assigned to.
One of the sisters, Allysen James, 12, said that although her parents did not set any boundaries for her and her sisters’ clothes choices, they asked their daughters to buy Christmas presents for everyone at home.
The kids mostly madereasonable choices, like Quentin Hale, 8, and Janelle Bertoia, 10, and Makalyn Colon, 7, mentioning clothes and shoes as the things they chose for themselves. Bertoia said that she enjoyed shopping with the police officers, as they were very patient.
Kids’ healthy clothing choices were all the more surprising since some of the kids and parents, as Brianna Stahlhut, mother of Taryn Haviland, 7, said they did not give the wish lists to their kids. Pamela Swander, foster mother of two boys aged 5 and 6, said she suggested to them to buy a present for their mother and brother.
Steuben County Cops for Kids, which is now the biggest in the entire state, Wood said, started more than 10 years ago as a door-to-door fundraiser.
Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire said that although the program had already started before he came on duty in 2000, at that time it took several months to fundraise around $10,000 for Christmas presents for the kids.
“Just to take some kids shopping,” said Whitmire.
Whitmire said that among others it was he and Steuben County Chief Deputy Rich McCarty who were going door to door at that time, until an annual pie auction became a game changer for them, allowing them to fundraise thousands of dollars over the course of one morning.
“So, this event has just multiplied,” said Whitmire.
