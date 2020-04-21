Below is an exchange that took place last weekend between Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty and the board of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. To provide clarity, some names, words, etc., have been added in square parenthesis []. Liechty’s letter was sent to the SCEDC board on Friday. The SCEDC executive board responded on Sunday. The exchange below was released to local media late Tuesday afternoon by the SCEDC.
Liechty’s letter containing the bullet points below were released to a local radio station on Friday shortly after being sent to the SCEDC executive committee and Executive Director Isaac Lee.
Liechty says she did not leak the letter. Lee said the SCEDC would not have released the information because the neither the executive board nor the full board had taken any action. In addition, doing so would not have been in the executive board’s interest, he said. After the material got out, the executive board directed Lee to release Liechty’s letter with responses that were sent to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Sunday.
Lynne Liechty:
In response to my immediate Resignation that was tendered on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, I would like to state the following:
An Economic Development Corporation exists to promote economic development within a specific geographical area and I have a few suggestions for the current Steuben County Economic Development Board:
• Invite and expand true partnership with industry and those who can help move our Community forward. This may require a change of leadership if a partnership between private business and local government is to exist. Private business has to start off with an equal seat at the table.
Steuben County Economic Development Corp. board:
In December of 2016, the by-laws were adopted and updated and included equal participation of both public and private sector. Each side had equal representation, 9 and 9. The 9 at-large members represent the private sector from our Hospital to Tourism to Business to Industry to School Systems. These changes were reviewed by governance committee, executive committee, and voted on by full board. Motion passed with no objection. Commissioner Liechty 2nd the motion to expand the board.
Liechty:
• The EDC should be led by the Board with the Executive Director serving as an employee of the Board.
SCEDC board:
Our board is led by the Board of Directors and the Executive Director is the employee of the Board as our by-laws state.
Liechty:
• The EDC Board should be revamped and reduced in size (6 public members, 6 private). I believe having two (2) County Officials and the Cites & Towns on this Board results in too much Government control. At this point in time, private engagement on the Board is discouraged and to change that, the right people have to be at the table. (i.e. Brightmark, Cardinal Glass, Farm Bureau, NIPSCO, MSD, REMC, Trine, etc.)
SCEDC board:
During 2017, 2018 and 2019, the governance committee spent hours reviewing and editing the by-laws for the EDC. The focus of this was to make sure that our organization included the right representation as well as provide a diverse set of leaders. Increasing the board count to 18 helped to get more involved and to provide equal participation for both the public and private sector. During our previous three years, the nominations for at-large members has always been greater than the number we could allow on our board. This resulted in a voting process which is clearly described in our by-laws. This whole process is and was during public meetings and culminates in the Annual Meeting of the SCEDC in January of each year. Currently, we do have on our board a Superintendent from a local school, REMC, a tourism bureau representative, a representative from industry in Fremont, a representative from Cameron Hospital, a representative who is a local realtor, and a representative who is a private developer. Historically, NIPSCO has been on our board and has rotated with REMC representative. In addition, Trine has had three different representatives on the SCEDC board since 2016. During this time, the board has seen three resignations from the SCEDC board by Trine.
Even more critical to address regarding Ms. Liechty’s comment is the statement “private engagement on the Board is discouraged …” This statement is completely and utterly untrue and our statement to you can only be stated as such. We have plenty of evidence to support this claim through our many actions and meetings. The board feels that this comment is not only untrue but perhaps even deceptive and irresponsible.
Liechty:
• The Board Bylaws should be overhauled.
SCEDC board:
As mentioned in the first bullet point, the by-laws have been reviewed by our governance committee. The changes to these bylaws were accepted by the full board in June 2019. Commissioner Liechty was present and voted in favor.
Liechty:
• Committees and the Executive Director should be accountable to the entire EDC Board. Discussion and approvals on all issues should come to the Board in order to enhance transparency.
SCEDC board:
Our bylaws and actual practice do not allow our committees or executive director to have any authority unless authorized by a full board vote. Minutes are taken for these meetings and provided in consent agenda for each board meeting.
Liechty:
• The entire mission and vision of the EDC needs to be reviewed and overhauled because it has lost its way and purpose. Currently, the EDC is trying to operate as a business by providing training, co-op space, rentals, etc.
SCEDC board:
During 2019, the Mission of the EDC was reviewed and changed. This process was led by County Council Rep. Dan Caruso and Cameron Hospital Rep. Connie McCahill. This process included a strategy session around our mission which was changed and adopted by the board by vote.
Liechty:
• The EDC Board should set annual goals for the Executive Director, have regularly scheduled evaluations based on those goals and hold the Executive Director accountable.
SCEDC board:
The Board Executive Committee sets goals for the Executive Director each year. He is evaluated each year in Oct by the Executive Committee based on a formal process. Furthermore, each year in September the individual board member completes a Formal Evaluation Process. The results are reported out in summary during a regular board meeting.
Liechty:
• Committees should be led by the Board, not the Executive Director.
SCEDC board:
Most committees are led by someone holding an office within our board. Additionally, some committees have members outside of the board. Governance Committee is chaired by the Board Secretary and Finance Committee by the Board Treasurer. In the case of the Enterprise Advisory Committee, the Enterprise Pointe Advisory Committee and the Nominations Committee; all are appointed by the board president. The exclusion to this is the marketing committee, as most of the information will come from the staff. Included in this committee is the tourism bureau, the chamber, Commissioner Liechty (prior to resignation), Trine (prior to resignation), Craig Ralston [board member] and SCEDC staff.
Liechty:
• Meetings should be scheduled in advance and be no longer than an hour.
SCEDC board:
All meetings follow a 48-hour notice per our by-laws. Regular scheduled board meetings are set at the beginning of the year, along with all committee meetings for the full year. Any special meetings are to follow the 48-hour notice per our bylaws. Recently, due to our NIPSCO discovery and effort significant time pressure has been put onto the Executive committee and the board, and we have made every effort to be thorough and transparent with our communications, considering the deadlines we were required to meet.
Liechty:
• The EDC Board should review the need for Mike Landrum whom was hired for the Enterprise Center and classes.
SCEDC board:
In the summer of 2019, the board was given a full plan for the purpose of the Workforce Development Director position. This position was created and approved by the full board and the Executive Director was authorized to hire staff. This new position would follow an annual review process like other employees and changes to the position would be made then, if needed. This position is less than a year old and has not yet completed this full process.
Liechty:
• Strategic Plans should be introduced and adopted by the EDC Board. Those Strategic Plans should also be researched entirely (i.e. Is the infrastructure available to complete the plan? Water, sewer, electrical, gas drainage, etc.)
SCEDC board:
A strategic plan of the organization has been done each year since 2017. Strategic plans for the communities are generally started by each community with the assistance of the SCEDC. Most recently our Strategic plan was updated in 2019, with directional changes supported by participating parties, of which Ms. Liechty did not participate. Our new Mission Statement is evidence of a slight change of direction from traditional economic development but was supported by and voted on by the full board, including the Commissioner.
With regard to Utility deployment, Lynne is seemingly placing blame on the EDC for failure to be the primary entity in the county with the responsibility for assuring that sufficient supply of public utilities are available in the county. This is a misguided if not ill-informed accusation and should be especially concerning to the general public considering her position in county government.
Liechty:
• Possible combination of the EDC and the Chamber of Commerce.
It has been considered in the past. At this time each organization serves vastly different constituencies.
Liechty:
• Creating co-op working space in my opinion is a bad idea. Not only does it compete with the same small businesses in which you are supposed to be helping, but Steuben County already has too many office spaces empty and available.
SCEDC board:
In 2015, through the Enterprise Center Application to the Regional Development Authority, the Enterprise Center’s plan always included co-working space, training space, and incubator space. With successfully securing the $323,000 grant from the RDA in 2016, and another $100,000 from the RDA in 2019, the SCEDC and the Enterprise Center feel confident that this is something our community and region will support. It should be noted that Commissioner[s] Liechty and [Ron] Smith both actively worked with the EDC to gain this support.
