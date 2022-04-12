ANGOLA — Bail has been set at $30,000 for an Angola man who is facing three felony charges after he allegedly confined and battered his pregnant significant other in an Angola hotel room early Monday.
Shawn Henry Leverette, 33, had his initial hearing in Steuben Circuit Court on Tuesday following his arrest early Monday after police were called to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to investigate an alleged assault on a woman.
Leverette is facing Level 3 felony criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury, Level 5 felony battery resulting in the injury of a pregnant woman and Level 5 felony strangulation of a victim who is pregnant. The victim is seven months pregnant, court records said.
In an interview with Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Emerick while in the Cameron Emergency Department, the woman detailed what occurred after Leverette started assaulting her, court records said.
The man bound and gagged the woman and hit and kicked her multiple times, resulting in multiple injuries, including a fractured jaw.
Leverette also allegedly threw bleach on the woman’s head, at least partly shaved her head and poured garlic powder in her mouth.
She was bloodied by the incident, and blood was found in the hotel room and on the clothing of the woman and Leverette.
During his initial hearing on Tuesday, Leverette said he planned to hire his own attorney.
If found guilty, Leverette is facing between 3-16 years for the Level 3 felony. A Level 5 felony carries a sentence of 1-6 years in prison. If found guilty on all counts and he is sentenced to the maximum in prison to be served consecutively, Leverette is facing 28 years behind bars.
