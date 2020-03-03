ANGOLA — City officials are working to make sure every citizen gets counted in the upcoming Census.
And they’re making a push like never before to get Trine University students included in the count.
That’s because the Census wants to know where you slept the night of March 31-April 1.
“One thing that does effect us is the college students,” said Vivian Likes, Angola’s director of economic development and planning.
This will be the first time that city officials have tried to get non-resident Trine students counted in the Census.
“We haven’t done that before,” Angola Mayor Dick Hickman said.
For the past couple of decennial counts of the country’s inhabitants, Angola has held steady in population around the 8,000-plus mark. With steady housing growth the past 10 years, Hickman said, the number should increase. With 1,000 or so college students added to the count, it would be quite a marked increase.
“For this semester, our overall enrollment is about 4,000, and we have about 1,400 students living on the main campus,” said James Tew, Trine’s senior director of content and communications.
Those students on campus could translate to significant dividends for units of government in Steuben County.
It is estimated that that every man, woman and child represents about $2,710 in income to a county for a variety of programs over the course of the 10-year Census period.
If 1,000 Trine students were added to Angola’s count, that could represent $2.7 million in federal funding for programs like Head Start, infrastructure, public safety, health care and more. It also determines a state’s representation in Congress. For example, after the 1990 Census, Indiana lost a member in Congress, going from a delegation of 10 representatives to nine.
“It effects things I didn’t ever think about,” Likes said.
“I look at it as yours and my tax dollars coming back to us,” Hickman said.
In addition to Trine students, the city is working with Steuben County government on getting the word out. Likes is working with local libraries on putting out promotional materials, and she is getting information that can be shared with Spanish and Burmese speakers who populate the employee rolls at some of the county’s larger manufacturing and food processing firms. Census forms are available in 13 different languages.
“Whether you’re a resident or a citizen, it does not matter,” Likes said.
Hickman said even undocumented workers need to be counted, and like all information collected by the Census, it is confidential.
“They’re not coming after you” if you’re not in the country legally, Hickman said.
Here are some important dates to keep in mind as the Census nears:
• March 12-20: People start receiving invitations to respond to the Census through the mail. The information will include information on how to respond online, though some people will receive paper questionnaires they are requested to fill out and return by mail. People will receive reminder letters then postcards the following two weeks.
• April 1: This is the deadline to respond to the first mailing. This is Census Day. More reminders will be sent out the following two weeks for people who did not respond.
• May 1-12: Census workers will head out and go door to door, trying to make contact with people who did not respond to mailings.
• May 13 to July 25: Census workers continue to make calls to homes, even though you can still respond online, by phone or by returning a paper mailing.
• July 26-31: This is the final week to be counted.
Likes said her goal is to get as much information out in the Steuben County community as possible in hopes of getting the most back for Steuben County through an accurate Census count.
”That’s what we’re doing, trying to get the work out. We’re just being the cheerleaders, I guess,” she said. “Be counted.”
