ANGOLA — The Steuben County Bar Association will continue a Martin Luther King Jr. Day outreach with Talk To A Lawyer Day on Monday.
Talk To A Lawyer Today is scheduled for Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola.
"While the library is currently closed to the public for renovations, the library has graciously allowed us to continue with this program," said attorney Michael Morrissey, one of the organizers of the event.
The door on the south side of the main entrance will be open and the main meeting room directly inside will be set up in accordance with social distancing guidelines for the attorney conferences. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are required at all times and capacity will not exceed the state's guidelines for gatherings in counties that are rated red for a high rate of virus spread.
People with questions about civil and criminal law issues are welcomed.
"The program is open to the general public, and the attorneys will provide consultations of approximately 15 minutes to answer general law-related questions and to offer legal information. This is advice only and not legal representation," Morrissey said.
Established in 2002, Talk to a Lawyer Today is an annual tribute to King. The pro bono program provides legal assistance to those in need by offering free legal consultations to members of the general public who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney.
While the sessions provide only advice, the day also opens a door to local legal professionals for those that may be unfamiliar with the way the court system works.
Morrissey said numerous Steuben County attorneys will be volunteering their time in two-hour blocks throughout the day.
