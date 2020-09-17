ANGOLA — Teaching is not getting easier for instructors at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County dealing with both in-person and online students, but food will now be free for students — both in class and at home.
Tuesday, Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford and Superintendent Brent Wilson sent a letter to MSD families announcing that starting today, all students can eat one free breakfast and one free lunch daily through a federal program.
Soon, said Wilson at Tuesday night’s school board meeting in Central Gym, free meal service for virtual learners will be announced.
“It will probably be bundles like we did over the summer,” Wilson said.
The meals will be provided through U.S. Department of Agriculture funding.
“The free meals are anticipated through the beginning of winter break,” says the letter.
In the meantime, teachers continue to struggle with providing the proper instruction for students at home and online.
Board member Case Gilbert asked teachers if they had found a more balanced schedule. The answer was no.
“Nothing has really changed,” said Carlin Park Elementary School teacher Erin Fulton.
Another Carlin Park teacher, Emily Yoder, said she was working 10 extra hours a week and 4 ½ hours on Saturdays.
“I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Yoder said.
Ryan Park Elementary School Principal Amy Heavin said she’d given teachers at two grade levels the opportunity to split duties — one teach the online students and the other work solely in the classroom.
“They chose to keep things the same,” Heavin said.
Angola Middle School Principal Ryan Bounds said a main concern with online teaching is informing parents.
“We go out to parents’ houses now,” Bounds said. Parents are being shown the capabilities of the Chromebooks issued to the students and what is expected of students. Some children aren’t doing their work, instead sending in uncompleted assignments, Bounds said. Parents are being taught how to check their children’s work and monitor day-to-day educational activity.
Technology Director Chantell Manahan said parents could take advantage of resources on the MSD web site.
Board member Scott Poor asked if online students are getting the same education as those in school, noting that he sees children riding bicycles on the sidewalks during the school day.
“There are some who do quite well with it and many who don’t,” said Carlin Park Elementary School Principal John Curtis.
Board President Cory Archbold said parents must realize the school year is not the same as this spring’s shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 statewide. In the new school year, students are expected to put in a full day five days a week.
Teachers will get additional support from Trine University sophomores and juniors studying education. Every year, Trine students intern in schools across the region; this year, all of those students will be dedicated to MSD, predominantly at the elementary school level.
They will join elementary teachers as co-teachers, helping tutor virtual students, said MSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Schauna Relue.
“It’s a lot of extra help,” said Relue. “We are very grateful to Trine.”
To maintain continuity with the in-school population, Wilson said care would be taken to assess students showing symptoms of illness.
“I want to reassure parents with flu season coming on ... we’re not going to immediately assume it’s COVID related,” said Wilson, encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. Students with symptoms will be questioned about allergies, environmental factors and other influences. They may be sent home overnight or for a couple of days.
In other business, school board member Marilyn McCormick announced her resignation from the board because she is moving to a different location in Steuben County, outside the district she was elected to serve. In addition, she and her husband have a home in Florida, where they spend extended time, causing her to miss some meetings.
“I’ve enjoyed my time on the board,” she said.
The vacancy is effective Sept. 28 and must be filled within 30 days per state law. Letters of interest from potential candidates will be accepted through Oct. 2 and must be sent to: Cory Archbold, Board President, MSD of Steuben County, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola IN 46703.
The new member is expected to be in place for the October meeting. The appointment will run through the end of the year, when McCormick’s term expires.
To be eligible for consideration, prospective candidates must reside in District 2, which encompasses the western part of Angola and Pleasant Township.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, a hearing was conducted on the proposed $33 million 2021 budget. No comments were received on the district’s capital projects plan, bus replacement plan and education, operations, debt service, pension bond and rainy day funds. The budget is set to be adopted at the Oct. 13 meeting.
In special reports, the board learned that 14 students are being cared for in after-school child watch at Ryan Park and Carlin Park; students at Hendry Park and Pleasant Lake elementaries are transported to either Carlin Park or Ryan Park.
Sixteen high school students are involved in health occupations education at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and various other locations, from a veterinarian’s office to a chiropractor’s office. Thirty-two students applied for the opportunity, said Angola High School Assistant Principal Nancy Irwin, but only 16 slots were available. This year, AHS marks its 50th year of HOE.
Some who participated in the program are in college studying health-related fields.
“Many of our own students come back and work at Cameron,” said Irwin.
