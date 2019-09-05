ANGOLA — Trine University will offer a livestream of retired Rear Admiral Edward "Sonny" Masso's Distinguished Speaker Series presentation on Sept. 11.
The Trine Broadcasting Network will stream the event live beginning at 10 a.m. at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork/events/8798659.
Masso was commanding officer of Navy Command Center Detachment 106 at the U.S. Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. The center took a direct hit from American Airlines Flight 77 just after 9:40 a.m., with 34 of its team members killed. Masso will speak about the events of 9/11 from his personal experience.
For those able to attend in person, the event, held in the Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, is free and open to the public.
