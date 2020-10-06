ANGOLA — The Angola Street Department will be placing a final coat of asphalt on several streets on Wednesday, weather permitting, beginning at 7 a.m.
The streets to avoid are as follows:
• Jackson Street between West Gilmore Street and West Broad Street
• North Elizabeth Street between West Gilmore Street and West Maumee Street
• Morse Street between North Wayne Street and North Martha Street
• North Kinney Street between West Maumee Street and West Broad Street
People are asked to avoid the area during the work. Anyone needing to get out of a driveway during the time is asked to move their vehicle to an adjacent street before 7 a.m.
