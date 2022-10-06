FREMONT — A person walking along S.R. 120 this morning was struck by a motorist, Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson reports.
Shortly after 8 a.m. the person, a recent release from the Steuben County Jail, apparently was walking along S.R. 120 near C.R. 50W when he or she wandered out into traffic, Robinson said.
The person who was hit was taken from the scene to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital for treatment by the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, which has a satellite station literally blocks away from the scene where the accident occurred.
The black sports utility vehicle that hit the individual shows damage to its driver's side front corner panel.
The driver of the vehicle reported the incident to authorities.
It was the second incident where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle since Saturday night when two boys were struck while walking along S.R. 275N near Lake James. One of the boys died from his injuries.
In that incident, one person has been charged. Hope A. Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, is facing three felony charges related to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.