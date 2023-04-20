ANGOLA — Angola and Fremont voters can start voting early on Saturday.
Early voting will run through Monday, May 1, with live election-day voting on Tuesday, May 2.
The next two Saturdays — April 22 and April 29, — early voting is taking place at the Steuben County Courthouse and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., from 8 a.m. to noon.
Early voting hours next week at the Courthouse are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The final day of early voting is Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Courthouse only.
Live voting on election day, May 2, takes place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two vote centers, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont.
In Angola, there are contested races on the Republican ticket for Common Council and mayor.
In Fremont, there is a contested race for two at-large seats on the Town Council on the Republican Party ticket.
Fremont Community Schools will have a school operating fund referendum on the ballot. The question before voters is about whether to continue the referendum that just expired.
Voters in Clear Lake, Fremont and Jamestown townships will be voting on this question.
Editor’s note: Stories on candidates in Angola’s municipal election and information about the Fremont referendum will begin running in Saturday’s edition.
