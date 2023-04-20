In this May 29, 2022 file photo, a large banner sits out in front of the Steuben County Courthouse to direct people toward the building so they can vote absentee. Early voting for this year’s primary election starts on Saturday at the Courthouse on the Public Square and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., is from 8 a.m. to noon. Voting early at the courthouse on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. On Election Day, Tuesday, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.