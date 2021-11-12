FREMONT — The unique partnership between Full Potential Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Woodworkers group have teamed up to create a variety of gift-giving creations just in time for the holidays.
Local Promise Land Community families through Full Potential are inviting their fellow residents from throughout northeast Indiana to kick-off this year’s gift-giving season at the Grateful-Mas Shopping Spree from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Fremont Community Church located at 601 N. Coldwater St., Fremont.
“We will be selling our wonderful products that have been made with Northeast Indiana Woodworkers club,” said Cynthia Church, owner and president of Full Potential Inc., a state-licensed agency for developmentally disabled individuals. “We will also have a coffee station and will be selling homemade cocoa bombs.”
Hosted by Promise Land Community Inc., a nonprofit mentorship serving individuals with disabilities and their families, shoppers can purchase various items from wooden napkin holders to bird and squirrel feeders, all handmade earlier this month and last by members of Full Potential Inc. at a workshop held by Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, in a shop near Orland.
The Northeast Indiana Woodworkers are based in Angola but have members from throughout the region. The group is comprised of nearly 30 members of varying woodworking skills who have developed a unique bond with the folks from Full Potential.
According to the club’s website, “In total, there were 28 oriole feeders made in only three hours.”
Striving to reach their full potential within the community, Promise Land acts as a foundation for developmentally disabled individuals to showcase their gifts and talents through entrepreneurial and community service opportunities.
Relying on donations for sustainability, Promise Land will also offer shoppers the chance to sponsor an individual member on a one-time basis or as a monthly sponsor through its buddy tree.
“A picture of the entire group may be sponsored for the Promise Land general fund,” said Church. “The general fund can be a one-time donation or monthly support as well.”
What does the funding go toward?
“We will use the funding for activities, events and personal items needed by our individuals as well as paying for the material for the woodworkers' projects,” said Church. “We are so thankful and appreciate the community's support and compassion.”
Promise Land’s Moore Pie pick-up will also be held at this time. Pie orders for this annual sale were due Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.