Five people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael L. Boyd, 18, of the 500 block of South C.R. 300W, arrested in the 2800 block of West Fox Lake Road on charges of misdemeanor battery and cruelty to an animal.
• Mitchell W. Hephner, 32, of the 3700 block of South C.R. 190W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on North Wayne Street at Selman Drive on a fugitive warrant.
• Dewayne J. Marion, 46, of the 8000 block of East Metz Road, arrested at the jail on charges of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine and miscdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian K. Tarlton, 33, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Ryan T. Workman, 37, of the 68 — block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
