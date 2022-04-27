ANGOLA — This week’s Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County Pet of the Week is Yin! Yin is a little over 1 1/2 years old and has been at our shelter for eight months.
He is a very sweet boy who loves to snuggle his people. He came to the Shelter as a stray with his sister Yang who has since been transported out of the facility.
He wants all the attention that he can get out of everyone he meets and would be great for someone who wants a loving companion.
If you are interested in Yin, you can fill out the online application for adoption, which can be found at chssteubencounty.org. Call the Community Humane Shelter at 833-2877 if you have any questions.
