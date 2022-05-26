ANGOLA — Angola Middle School eighth graders will once again be afforded the opportunity to learn French I beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Ginger Kramer, a teacher at the school, taught the class for a number of years until it was taken off the class offerings for a second English class by then-Principal Ann Rice.
Rice, who is now assistant superintendent for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, was “in favor of giving students a double block of English instead to raise the test scores,” said Deborah Blaz, who teaches French at Angola High School.
“I think it is always good to offer languages to younger kids as it is easier to learn a language at a younger age,” Blaz said.
She said allowing eighth graders to take French I would mean the high school could possible offer French 5 again.
High school students can currently earn college credit for both French I and II, a total of 14 hours of credit. The credits are free to all students.
Blaz has her Masters in French and is able to instruct at collegiate levels. The middle school class will be taught by Kramer.
The college credits are, “big savings for parents,” Blaz said.
Angola High School offers enough dual-credit classes that graduates could potentially begin their freshmen year of college with enough credits to start at sophomore level.
French is the third course now offered at Angola Middle School for high school credit. The other two classes are Biology I taught by Jan Miller and Algebra I taught by Dave Panning.
In order for Angola Middle School students to be selected for the high school credit classes, “the students go through a multiple-step screening process and then parents are notified so they can opt students out if they so choose,” said Schaunessey Relue, MSD’s director of curriculum and instruction.
