Two arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Adriana Acevedo, 39, of the 4000 block of U.S. 20, arrested in the 800 block of East C.R. 200N on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without every obtaining a license.
• Ronald W. Georgi III, 33, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 425W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
