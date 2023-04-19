Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Amy Peck, 44, of the 200 block of North Wayne Street, Adrian, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ethan C. Slone, 21, of the 100 block of Dagny Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of child pornography and providing obscene material to minors and misdemeanor distribution of an intimate image.
• Robert J. Voltz, 40, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony battery committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
