ANGOLA — It would appear the former First National Bank building in downtown Angola is going to get a second set of new windows just a month after replacement windows were installed by its owner, Thomas Blake.
Blake and staff and representatives of Indiana Landmarks and Angola government met Thursday with the goal of meeting a resolution over the windows that were installed on the west and north sides of the building that the Angola Historic Preservation Commission ruled against allowing. The building is located at 15 S. Public Square.
After the windows were installed without the required certificate of appropriateness, the city filed an injunction against Blake from Steuben Circuit Court, which ordered that a resolution be found.
“The owners and Commission met to talk about the development of an appropriate replacement window. Several potential vendors for windows were shared with the owner along with some design suggestions that will meet the guidelines for the historic district,” said Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks. Parcell acts as a liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission, providing expertise in the areas of architecture and historical significance of the downtown.
In addition Judge Allen Wheat also imposed a daily fine of $150 dating from Nov. 1 until a resolution can be found. The fines can run until Feb. 10. If there isn’t a resolution, the fines will double to $300 a day.
Michael Campo, chief financial officer for Blake’s companies, said it would appear the company is going to have to go through with replacing the windows, at potentially great expense. Blake has purchased grids to be placed on the exterior of the replacement windows but that option was rejected by Parcell and the city, Campo said.
No members of the Historic Preservation Commission were in Thursday’s meeting.
“I came into Angola looking to build headquarters for our brand. Even though the bank building was in deplorable conditions, we decided to develop it to be the home for our energy and energy investment divisions. Through misunderstandings and a lack of communication, we sealed our building envelop. We purchased windows to replace the single pane windows that were over 80 years old and completely destroyed. I was not aware these windows were not appropriate at the time of purchase. We were then willing to work with the board to alter the present window to create a more appropriate historic look,” Blake said in an email. “I hope that we can reach an agreement and move forward with building the brand and creating a win-win solution for the community as we have a plan to purchase other buildings within the Angola historic district as we grow.”
It is not known when the existing windows will be replaced. Earlier this fall, the Historic Preservation Commission approved windows of the same style as the large replacements for lower windows in the building.
The main complaint for the large windows is that horizontal, structural members take away from the vertical nature of the five window units on the north and the single window unit on the west side of the building.
Parcell has opined that the large windows of the limestone building are very significant and help define the historic nature of downtown Angola.
“Indiana Landmarks and the Commission remain a resource for the owner as we work to build on the vision for the downtown area and its historic character,” Parcell said. “Many downtown building owners have invested significant improvements based on the guidelines and we look forward to working with Mr. Blake to facilitate his continued involvement in the future of that vision.”
Thursday’s meeting came after Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat ruled that the building was not in compliance with Angola Historic Preservation code for appropriateness.
“As part of the judge’s order, the HPC and I will work with the owner to bring the large windows into compliance. I have reached out to a window manufacturer who is working on a design to replicate the original windows, as well as a preservation architect for his insight on design solutions,” Parcell said in an email to The Herald Republican.
“When we went into the case, the town officials knew that the judge would rule on the letter of the law as it applied to this case. I have the utmost respect for Judge Wheat and the Steuben Circuit Court,” Blake said.
City Attorney Kim Shoup said it was possible the fines might be reduced if an amicable resolution is found, but he didn’t offer any guarantees.
“The City has never focused on fines for ordinance violations. The City merely wants compliance with its ordinances. In the event Blake works in good faith with the City to comply with the Judge’s Order I believe serious consideration might be given to reducing or eliminating the fines,” Shoup said in an email. “That being said, such consideration is premature. What is the perfect resolution? It would be for Mr. Blake to cause the six large windows to conform to the HPC ordinance.”
Blake said he hopes a resolution can be found.
“I hope that we can reach an agreement and move forward with building the brand and creating a win-win solution for the community as we have a plan to purchase other buildings within the Angola historic district as we grow,” Blake said. “I hope that we can arrive at a reasonable solution as expenses rise. The worst-case scenario would be to abandon the project and move our corporate facilities to another more adaptable and amenable City or State to meet our needs and budget.”
