Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Hollie J. Binkley, 38, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Constantine, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 345 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Terry J. Bussing, 40, of the 600 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 200 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Cassandra Daley, 29, of the 600 block of North VanBuren Street, Auburn, arrested on the mile 348 on ramp of Interstate 69 on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Josie L. Fuentes, 28, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested in the 5400 block of West U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Braulio Gomez-Correa, 25, of the 400 block of East Congress Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Katie N. Harger, 35, of the 500 block of West Follet Lane, Fremont, arrested on North Street at Coldwater Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Bailey A. Hart, 20, of the 15000 block of Wacausta Road, Grand Ledge, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street at Oak Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael R. Hartley, 22, of the 500 block of Sonet Lane, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 827 north of C.R. 300N on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Talisha L. Maggert, 33, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Butler, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew L. Morton, 49, of the 2300 block of South West Fox Lake Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• David P. Mowery, 43, of Lane 152 Crooked Lake, arrested on C.R. 200N west of C.R. 290W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew G. Penland, 37, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested on North Street at Coldwater Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty.
• David R. Reyes, 41, of the 10000 block of County Road H, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on Clyde Avenue at East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nathan T. Rymer, 34, of the 3200 block of North C.R. 780E, Howe, arrested on interstate 69 at the 345 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jennings A. Rowe Jr., 30, of the 800 block of VanBuren Street, Auburn, arrested on the mile 348 on ramp of Interstate 69 on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Taylor L. Semmler, 66, of the 00 block of Howder Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Brandon R. Sincler, 19, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 435S, Stroh, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor reckless driving — passing a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended.
• Matthew J. Sitts, 21, of the 500 block of West Deport Street, Fremont, arrested in the 1400 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Seath M. Wiseman, 28, of the 1200 block of Village Green Drive, arrested on Village Breen Drive on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• David J. Zervos, 41, of the 5200 block of West C.R. 275N, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
