ANGOLA — Trine University has named Tony Kline as its new vice president for academic affairs.
Kline will become the university's chief academic officer after an outstanding tenure as dean of the university's Franks School of Education.
"We're excited to see Tony bring the same passion and excellence he's demonstrated as dean of the Franks School of Education to all of Trine University's academic programs," said John Shannon, Trine University president. "Tony has demonstrated the ability to grow programs and to effectively manage growth, and I'm confident both he and the university will flourish as he moves into this new role."
Education school nearly tripled
Under Kline's leadership, the Franks School of Education has almost tripled in size, from 82 students in fall 2016 to 235 in fall 2022. This comes despite national trends showing fewer students enrolling in teacher education programs.
The school also has continued its record of 100% employment for its graduates seeking teaching positions, now spanning 11 years.
The Franks School of Education added the state of Indiana's first university-based Montessori teacher education program in 2020. The school also has added graduate degree programs as well as blended and online certification.
The school has expanded its special education licensure options to all grade levels and added the opportunity for its majors to earn Google and Project Lead the Way certification.
Shambaugh transformation
Kline led the program through the process to gain Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation national accreditation. He also oversaw earned grants and gifts of nearly $800,000 in the last several years and supported faculty in the transformation of classrooms in Shambaugh Hall to reflect modern technology and teaching methods.
"It's truly an honor to be in a position to serve the academic faculty to best support our students at Trine University," said Kline. "Through its leadership and dedicated faculty, our institution is uniquely positioned to prepare our graduates to succeed, lead and serve in their employment and communities. Together, we will continue to innovate through our professionally focused programs."
In addition to his teaching and administrative duties, Kline has given presentations on teaching at local, state and national levels and co-authored multiple articles in scholarly publications.
Kline joined Trine University as an assistant professor in 2013. Prior to working at Trine, he was a faculty instructor and later assistant professor in the Department of Elementary Education at Ball State University, and an elementary teacher at The Orchard School in Indianapolis.
He holds a doctorate in education leadership and research, a master of arts in special education and a bachelor of science in elementary education, all from Ball State University.
