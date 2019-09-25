ANGOLA — Fairview Missionary Church Day Care will remain open at least through the middle of next year, church leadership told day care parents on Wednesday.
In a message to The Herald Republican, Pastor Joel Greenwood said day care employee Lizzy Fraley has accepted the position as director and will work with soon retiring director Susan Ferrell to learn the position, officially becoming director on Dec. 21, a day after the facility was to close.
In his letter, Greenwood said the leadership team has taken responses from parents and the community and decided to give the day care an opportunity to move forward.
“Many of you said you would help in whatever way possible in order for the day care to stay open,” he said.
Greenwood and the church leadership team feel it is ultimately best for the day care to have its own building and location.
“We believe it is best for the day care to operate independently and freely outside of Fairview Missionary Church,” he said. “We would like to be a huge player in this move, but this is where we need your help.”
Angola Mayor Dick Hickman said community leaders have been meeting in hopes of coming up with solutions to the day care shortage in the community. He praised Fairview for at least providing a stay for the facility, which currently has 83 children enrolled.
“It’s going to happen and it’s going to happen now. There’s a need and we’re talking about it and I think we’re going to get this accomplished,” Hickman said. “That news today is real good news to all of us.”
Fairview’s 83 seats represents about 20 percent of the county’s current capacity of 410 day care spaces.
In his letter to parents, Greenwood said the church is willing to invest the finances and man hours to support making a move possible, but community support will be needed as well.
Fraley understands the challenges that lie ahead for her as she transitions into her new role.
“We have talked with Lizzy and are willing to give this move nine months to blossom,” Greenwood said. “If we find ourselves in the same situation we are in today, then on July 1, 2020, the leadership team will feel we have done everything we can to correct this problem. At that time, we would be left with no other solution but to close the day care and do our best to help support families who will be looking for childcare.”
For the last year, the leadership team has struggled with how to help the day care in terms of staffing.
The jobs open need more than just a warm body, he said. They need workers that are trustworthy and will provide quality care to the children at the facility.
Ferrell has tried for roughly a year to fill open staffing positions.
“Lack of staff has been a huge burden on Susan, me and our current day care staff,” said Greenwood. “It was not sustainable into the future.”
The original decision to close came after Ferrell turned in her resignation letter on Sept. 12. Her departure would leave the day care down two or three employees and, come December, with no director as well.
To move forward with finding a building for the day care to operate independently, the support, connections, passion and man hours are needed. Greenwood said their side will play a big role, but they can’t do it alone.
“I believe there is a huge need in our community to provide excellent care for our children,” Greenwood said. “It seems like the silver lining in all of this is that our decision to initially close day care has brought this need to the forefront of our conversations.”
Hickman agreed. He said he didn’t want to see day care become a political issue but one that brings the community together to find a solution to providing more day care for the community.
Hickman said the news allows the community to take a deep breath, but much work was still needed to be done, even if Fairview remains open for a long time.
“We know it wasn’t a quick fix,” he said.
Editor Mike Marturello contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.