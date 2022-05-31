ANGOLA — On Friday, the Prairie Heights High School commencement ceremony honored the 2022 senior class.
As the band played Pomp and Circumstance, the graduating seniors found their seats to begin the ceremony. Co-valedictorians Alexandra German and Kennedy Kugler gave heart felt speeches about fond memories and the wonderful times that Prairie Heights gave them personally and as a collective.
The two gave individual speeches which meant there wasn’t a dry eye in the house after they walked off stage.
As the emotions ran high, class president David Claudy gave an enthusiastic speech that had the crowd laughing and remembering the odd and delightful events that the class shared in their four years at Prairie Heights.
The senior band and choir members also led the crowd in a performance of Alma Mater. Once the song ended, Principal Jeremy Swander began to call the names of the class of 2022.
