ANGOLA — Certain members of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees campaigned for office sometime back, vowing to eliminate perks for board members and cut the pay of administrators, particularly that of Superintendent Brent Wilson.
School board members no longer get health insurance coverage and there have been some benefit cuts — which were then reinstated — for administrators.
When it comes to Wilson, the board decided in 2016 not to renew his contract, which has a current base pay of $149,480, but with benefits — particularly annuities — takes it up over $200,000.
After a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Wilson against the board was settled on Wednesday that will end the 15-year veteran superintendent’s tenure with MSD on June 30. The agreement also is sending Wilson out the door with a settlement that some administrators at MSD privately said they wish was coming their way.
“Where can I get that deal,” one administrator told KPC Media Group on Wednesday.
That deal, all totaled up, comes out to more than $908,448 in 2021 dollars. Wilson will be responsible for taxes on the money.
The agreement, however, says neither party can be found at fault.
“This Agreement is not to be construed as an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any of the Parties, but is entered into as a good faith compromise of the conflicting claims of the Parties,” part of the agreement read.
“In regards to the settlement, a majority of the settlement is payout is from Dr. Wilson’s employment contract set out years ago. Funds that would be paid later even without a settlement now,” said Cory Archbold, president of the MSD board, in a prepared statement. “Taking care of that future liability now makes a lot of sense, the amount would only grow larger down the road. We wish Dr. Wilson the best on his future endeavors and thank him for his years of service to MSD.”
KPC is awaiting a statement from Wilson, which he said would be provided.
The settlement pays Wilson two stipends, one within 10 days of Wednesday for $271,019.50. The second, for $200,000, has to be paid by June 30, Wilson’s separation date.
Beyond that, Wilson is going to receive $146,459 in accrued personal or sick pay. He had banked 260 days of personal time over the last 15 years. That must be paid within 10 days from Wednesday, also.
Finally, Wilson and his wife and any dependents in the family will have their insurance paid in full until the time Wilson reaches Medicare eligibility in March 2029. He also will receive vision and dental insurance.
Based on 2021 dollars, Wilson’s insurance will cost MSD $229,880 for the most expensive of four health insurance plans offered currently by MSD.
“This is a compromise from both sides. Definitely for the community to come to an end here with the settlement. The future has got to be the focus of everything,” Board President Cory Archbold said on Wednesday.
The agreement states that each party will cover their own legal fees. It is not known how much money Wilson had to pay and he is not obligated to reveal that sum.
The school board, in the end, was represented by legal counsel hired by its insurance carrier. There will be no charge under that errors and omissions policy and no deductible. Prior to the insurance company taking over, the board was represented by Barnes & Thornburg, which had billed the school more than $19,000 in legal fees.
The saga dates to 2020 when in March Wilson filed a breach of contract suit against the board after it failed to renew his contract in 2016.
Wilson, alleged breach of contract after the Board voted in August 2016 to remove an automatic rollover provision that previously provided Wilson with a never-ending five-year contract.
The case was set to go to trial on July 27.
In April the board voted 4-3 to work with Brookston-based Administrator Assistance to potentially assist with the hiring of an interim superintendent, if needed.
In February, Wilson filed a separate suit against the Board for allegedly violating Indiana’s Open Door Law when it initiated a search for a new superintendent during a closed-door executive session on Jan. 27. That case will be dismissed also.
The Indiana Public Access Counselor, who provides guidance on Indiana’s access laws, issued an opinion in March that said the board violated state meetings law when it decided to start a superintendent search in an executive session.
