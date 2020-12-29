ANGOLA — The downtown Angola pocket park that has long been known as the "yet-to-be named pocket park" has a name.
After soliciting the public for ideas for a name, the Craig and Colleen Everage family who owns the park has decided on one name that they think helps reflect the nature of the park and the first public event held in it last year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many organized activities in the community.
Bird Song Park will be the name of the park that's located on the corner of East Maumee and North Elizabeth streets in downtown Angola.
This past fall when people were starting to provide suggestions of names for the park, Colleen Everage said, "My vote at the moment is Birdsong park for several reasons."
That was early on in the process then later she and Craig decided that Bird Song Park should be the park's name for a number of reasons.
It dates to last spring when, through a project in collaboration with Angola Rotary, people in the community were asked to create bird boxes to hang in the park's trees. That generated some 40 bird houses that not only provided color for the park but did result in nesting pairs in several of the boxes.
"Birdhouses were the first things that the community created," Colleen said.
The entire Everage family agreed on the name Bird Song Park, including Craig, who was difficult to pin down (perhaps because he was so busy hanging twinkle lights in the park's trees).
"Getting Craig to pick a name is like nailing Jello to a wall," Colleen quipped.
The name Bird Song Park was one of three nominations by Judy Monon. She also provided the names Bird Talk Park and Off The Mound Park for its proximity to the Public Square, which is a block to the west.
The Everages, who plan to deed the property so it remains a park in perpetuity, have involved the public in many phases of its development, which was aided by a grant.
In addition to the birdhouses, the sidewalks were transformed into a large, colorful winding mural, with many individuals from the community volunteering in the effort that was led by artist Cheryl Kellett of rural Angola. That inspired five people to submit the name "Rainbow Park." The mural was in part funded with the help of an Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Arts Commission grant. Paint was donated by the Angola Sherwin-Williams store.
All totaled, there were 33 people who entered 61 name ideas. There were 26 entries by email, six by snail mail and one by phone.
Based on the comments from some of these people, this park is having an impact on many lives or at least making them think.
Kylie Lowrey's 8-year-old son provided the name "Wonder Park."
Tom Sanborn of Snow Lake suggested "Inspiration Park" in honor of the many teachers in the community who have inspired young people over the years.
Cary Cavacini nominated the name "Volunteer Park" in honor of the many people who donated their time to help build the park, which was originally created in the 1980s by the First National Bank of Angola, which is now KeyBank. The property is adjacent to the former KeyBank downtown office, which is owned by the Everages.
The "Rainbow Park" name came from a number of individuals, including the family associated with Benjamin Ford, who has a low vision condition. The bright colors and contrasts provide Benjamin, 3, joy in a world that otherwise is difficult to see and navigate, said his father, Brian Ford.
"This park is such a neat little addition to our town and has been a great little outing for Benjamin and his Nana. I'm sure you will find the perfect name for this park but for Benjamin it will always be the Rainbow Park," said Benjamin's grandmother, Kim Hefflefinger, who often brings him to the park on Saturdays.
In addition to the bird boxes, winding mural and glowing twinkle lights, the park also has a pollinator garden that was planted by volunteers with the guidance of Blue Heron Ministries, an organization that provides expertise in the restoration and planting of properties.
In the future, the park will have a sign bearing its name and possibly a mural on its north side, near the south wall of the Angola Moose Lodge building.
