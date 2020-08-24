ANGOLA — An Angola Middle School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sent a letter to district parents on Monday. It says a teacher has been confirmed positive.
“Through the implementation of contact tracing, we were able to determine that 14 students were in direct contact with the teacher. Parents of these students have been instructed to quarantine their children at home for 10 days to watch for symptoms,” says the letter.
Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes.
“The teacher in this situation did an outstanding job of limiting direct contact with the students and other staff members,” said Wilson.
Monday’s announcement follows a letter on Friday that explained the quarantine of 46 students and faculty after two students at Ryan Park Elementary School and two students at the middle school tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will continue to follow the Steuben County Health Department’s recommendations on contact tracing and quarantine procedures. Social distancing has played a major role in our ability to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” wrote Wilson in the letter.
Wilson urged parents to keep children home if they show any symptoms of COVID-19.
