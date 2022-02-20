As Indiana moves toward requiring counties to create a paper trail for voting, some area clerks who are responsible for administration of elections are questioning the soundness of the idea, which is the subject of legislation making its way through the process in Indianapolis.
The state Senate Elections Committee on Monday endorsed a plan supporters say will improve Indiana’s election security by adding small printers to thousands of electronic touch-screen voting machines before the 2024 presidential election. The printers are called voter-verified paper audit trail machines.
“I think it’s just going to be a pain,” said LaGrange County Clerk Kimberley Johnson. “It’s just going to be a lot of equipment to lug around.”
Some voting rights groups have criticized that plan as relying on outdated technology and that the state should, instead, have all counties use paper ballots that voters mark before they are scanned for counting, which would be similar to a process once used by Steuben County before it started using touch-screen voting machines.
“In my opinion, it is trying to fix something that’s not broken. All of Indiana’s voting systems are certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. These certified voting systems have been in place for well over 15 years without incident,” said DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright. “The machines will not lie. Computers will do what they are programmed to do. We already have laws dictating the verification procedures in place and safe guards for accountability purposes. Voting machines are not connected to one another and no voting machine is connected to the internet.”
Nearly two-thirds of Indiana’s 92 counties use touch-screen machines, an Indiana secretary of state’s office report said.
Senate Elections Committee Chairman Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said he believed adding the printer devices would allow all voters to confirm that their ballot choices were being correctly recorded, the Associated Press reported.
Johnson said there currently isn’t a requirement that clerks print out verification of ballots for voters.
“I guess that’s where the clerks are. We don’t know the purpose (of the legislation),” Johnson said. “I guess that’s our point. We don’t know the purpose of the machine.”
Several county clerks, who are responsible for overseeing elections, said they were concerned about an unfunded mandate if the Legislature moves up the current deadline that allows paperless machines to remain in use through 2029.
The statewide cost is uncertain, with clerks citing estimated costs of about $1.2 million in large counties such as Allen and Hamilton, the AP reported.
All of the four counties that make up the northeast corner of the state have the printers, which was funded by the state in 2019. In Steuben County, new voting equipment — paid for by the state — was purchased last year. All of that equipment came with VVPAT. Some counties don’t have enough of the printers to cover all of their voting machines.
“We have 20 VVPAT printers that can be attached to our current voting machines that were paid for by the Secretary of State. We would need an additional 64 VVPAT printers to equip all our voting machines,” Albright said.
Changes made to the bill Monday make the 2024 deadline effective only if federal or state funding is available to counties for the device expenses. Some legislative leaders support directing state money this year toward the upgrades, but that prospect is uncertain since a new two-year state budget won’t be adopted until next year.
The Indiana League of Women Voters, Indiana Vote by Mail and other groups argue that the state should end the use of all such machines and have all counties use paper ballots that voters mark before they are scanned for counting, the AP reported.
The voting rights organizations said in a Feb. 10 letter to legislators that the printer technology relies on lightweight thermal paper that is easily damaged and lets voters see only a portion of their ballot at a time through a small window. They call the estimated $2,600-per-machine price tag “an extraordinary cost for a poor solution.”
Election security experts have urged the adoption nationwide of paper-based voting systems, saying they are less vulnerable to manipulation and election workers can use those records to audit results.
Indiana remains among a handful of states still with widespread use of paperless machines, according to the nonprofit group Verified Voting, which was among the organizations objecting to the Indiana proposal, the AP reported.
Albright said while nothing is perfect, the equipment in place is not susceptible to tampering, which she said would be more likely to occur with paper ballots.
“In order to tamper with (a DeKalb County voting) machine, an individual would need to be very familiar with the machine’s proprietary software, gain access to the secured storage facility long enough to change the computer code, conceal the change so it’s not detected during the pre-election public testing of the voting machines and do it on enough machines to actually alter the outcome of an election. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but given all the variables, it’s not very probable,” Albright said. “It’s far easier for paper ballots to be unintentionally marked, lost, misplaced or simply not accounted for.”
