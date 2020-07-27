Several arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Robert J. Burlew, 47, of the 100 block of South Fremont Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Dale C. Craig, 31, of the 300 block of Wallance Avenue, Columbia City, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Angela M. Dalton, 44, of the 7000 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Carl A. Danning II, 35, of the 1000 block of S.R. 4, Hudson, arrested in the 6000 block of North C.R. 800W, Orland, on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
• Tyler E. Eagleson, 55, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 300S, LaGrange, arrested at Interstate 69 and U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Dennis G. Evans, 63, of the 100 block of Butterfly Place, Canton, North Carolina, arrested at Wayne and Water streets in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tia M. Evans, 52, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, arrested at S.R. 120 and Walters Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua M. Grange, 23, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 670W, Orland, arrested at the Crooked Lake public access site on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• Emily J. Hull, 22, of the 9000 block of Mariners Ridge Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 300W on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Lawrence L. Kelley Jr., 27, of the 6000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested in the 2000 block of West Buck Lake Road on a felony charge of battery on a public safety officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Brianna C. Klink, 25, of the 700 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Eduards Locans, 44, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested at Orland Road and Sycamore Beach Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Kelsey M. Shea, 23, of the 900 block of Oak Lawn Court, Fort Wayne, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Adam L. Smith, 35, of the 17000 block of C.R. 150, Edon, Ohio, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Marc D. Swonger, 33, of the 400 block of West Main Street, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Allen L. Tink, 29, of the 5000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Eric S. Wall, 27, of the 700 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Vallis P. Whitaker II, 27, of the 6000 block of East C.R. 200N, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court and possession of marijuana.
• Donald C. Wood, 25, of the 3000 block of Nuthatcher Drive, Indianapolis, arrested on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
