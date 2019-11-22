ANGOLA — A well-known storyteller will welcome guests into her home during the Cahoots Christmas Walk.
The walk is Friday, Dec. 6, 5-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, starting Monday. Cahoots is a nonprofit youth outreach.
Passports cost $10 per person or $20 for a family of four and provide entry to five decked locations in Angola and a chance to win raffle baskets.
The storyteller is KPC Media Group columnist Lou Ann Homan.
"My house is the storyteller's cottage, which is perfect, of course. In each room there is a poet or storyteller in period costume reciting sections of stories or a poem," said Homan. "It will be quite fun and magical."
In the upstairs rooms of Homan's historic Angola home, actor Jacob McNeal will be reading from "A Child's Christmas in Wales" and in the nursery, Mia DePriest will read "Twas the Night Before Christmas." Jan Thomas will be sharing poems from Louisa May Alcott and James Ellsworth will sing songs of the Yuletide.
"Kathy Vaughn will be in the kitchen telling stories of the back garden and serving my grandmother's sugar cookies," said Homan, who has even agreed to share the recipe with guests. "I will be in the dining room reciting 'Stopping By a Woods on a Snowy Evening.'"
Homan's quaint and rustic decorating style complements the old-time stories and songs. She has always been careful to find just the right pine tree and occasionally lets real candles burn on the delicate boughs.
Homan is a teacher at Trine University and a member of Storytelling Arts of Indiana, an Indianapolis based nonprofit. She has received two Lilly Teacher Creativity Grants and also was twice awarded the Frank Basile Emerging Stories Fellowship.
Homan has had two commissions from Indiana Landmarks and Storytelling Arts of Indiana for the “If These Walls Could Tell” series. Last year, she immersed herself in a haunting presentation about the late author Mary Shelley, who penned the classic "Frankenstein."
Like the Storyteller's Cottage, each stop will have its own treats and charm. There will be a raffle basket at each location, as well; a complementary raffle ticket is part of a passport purchase.
Other stops include:
• The Chapel in the Garden, 314 W. Maumee St.
• A 1920s Christmas, 313 E. Maumee St.
• The Whyte House, 317 E. Maumee St., and
• The Keep, 314 W. Broad St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.