ANGOLA —It's an age-old problem for many employers; winter arrives and some office space are just too cold.
For example, Tami Sumney, Steuben County's information technology director, came in to her office in the Steuben County Courthouse Annex basement on Tuesday to find the temperature at 66 degrees.
Similar problems at other offices in the county's complex of buildings — some more than 100 years old — report similar issues: Cold offices that force them to bring in blankets or wear extra layers in order to be comfortable.
For years the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has not allowed employees to use space heaters out of safety concerns.
"The thing is, people are still utilizing them whether you have a policy or not," said Crystal Dadura, the county's human resources director.
"We do this every year," said Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
A few rogue heaters that have found their way into county offices over the years but that's changed. On Tuesday, commissioners approved a policy that allows use of space heaters.
Employees will now be allowed to use space heaters, but they must be turned off when users leave for the day. If maintenance staff finds space heaters running over night or over the weekend, they will be ordered removed and the employee will not be allowed to use a heater again. It will be a one-strike policy.
Department heads will be responsible for policing their offices.
"It's up to the department head to monitor what's going on," said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health sanitarian with the Steuben County Health Department. "We have responsibility over our space. We need to monitor what's going on."
Over the years the concern has been for safety. Space heaters have been labeled as unsafe, but newer technology has changed that. County officials have been fearful of space heaters catching fire and destroying the older buildings that are full of wooden structural members that could burn up in a hurry.
The National Fire Protection Association says space heaters account for 43% of all home fires in the United States.
The county's safety committee — there's one in each building — came up with a policy that would allow space heaters that commissioners approved on a 3-0 vote.
