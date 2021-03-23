INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed Indiana law that would virtually eliminate laws protecting state wetlands will go up for a final committee vote in the Indiana House of Representatives next Monday.
This past Monday, the bill, passed 29-19 out of the Senate, testimony was heard in the House Environmental Affairs Committee. No vote will be taken on the bill until next week
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, who heads the Senate Natural Resources Committee, voted against the bill because wetlands are so critical to protecting the natural resources of northeast Indiana, particularly the lakes.
“This is not workable, it is not feasible and it’s certainly an endangerment to all that we protect and are trying to protect in terms of our lakes,” Glick said by phone in January.
Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, had signed on as a co-sponsor to the legislation favored by developers.
The author of the legislation, Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said at the time the measure passed the Senate that the law was needed to put in check what he called government overreach and a push by the Gov. Eric Holcomb administration to over-enforce the state's environmental laws.
“Overregulation is having severe negative effects on the agricultural community and farming operations,” Garten said. “However, they have a real fear of retaliatory action should anybody speak out.”
The bill has also been favored by developers who say they have run into cost overruns on projects because they have to mitigate wetland destruction on some projects.
“Senate Bill 389 is a check and a balance on an agency and on programs that have gone unchecked and unnoticed for far too long,” Garten said.
Environmental groups across the state, including in northeast Indiana, have spoken out against the legislation.
“This bill can effect about 85% of the wetlands in Indiana,” Glick said.
Since the early 19th Century, Indiana has lost about 85% of its wetlands to development and draining of land for agriculture. A majority of the state’s wetlands are found in northeast Indiana and along the Lake Michigan shoreline, a 1991 report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
“Noble County contained the greatest number of wetland acres with approximately 27,500 acres or 3.38% of the state’s total wetland acreage,” the DNR report said.
Of the remaining wetlands, about 20% are considered federally protected and the remainder covered by Indiana regulations.
Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to clear red tape for builders and developers, who often pose the greatest threat to the vitality of wetlands, information from the Steuben County Lakes Council has said.
In the general description of the law on Indiana’s website, it says, “repeal of that law is not intended to affect: (1) the regulation in Indiana under the federal Clean Water Act of the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States; or (2) the authorization of the state of Indiana to administer the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program.”
Wetlands are like nature’s filter. They help purify water, recharge groundwater aquifers and reduce flooding. They also help slow the flow of water downstream to lakes and filter out impurities.
There have been a couple amendments added to the bill that would require permits to destroy or alter state wetlands only if they are of a certain size, greater than three-quarters of an acre if they are Class I or greater than three-eighths of an acres if they are Class II, which unlike Class I, are previously undisturbed.
Indra Frank, environmental health and water policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, said her group and others would prefer to find ways to revise and not repeal Indiana's wetlands regulations. The amendments to the bill — which are very similar — are unacceptable, she said, because they still allow for the destruction of wetlands.
"As far as the Hoosier Environmental Council is concerned, we're not satisfied that either amendment will provide significant protection to our Indiana wetlands," Frank said.
She said Indiana needs to work on a policy solution that will work for property owners and preserve natural resources.
"This is a complex issue," she said.
One idea being floated by the Hoosier Environmental Council is to provide tax breaks for property owners who protect their wetlands rather than destroy them.
