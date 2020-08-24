Numerous people arrested over the weekend in Steuben
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Duane Barnett, 55, of the 3000 block of South C.R. 325W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery.
• Justice K. Blonde, 22, of the 4000 bock of C.R. 71, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Kenneth C. Campbell, 29, of the 100 block of Northcrest, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court, battery with a deadly weapon, theft and intimidation and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Kyley J. Carlin, 19, no address given, arrested on Orland Road at Lane 375 Crooked Lake on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Christopher O. Edgar, 24, of the 15000 block of C.R. 123, Cecil, Ohio, arrested on North Wayne Street on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
• Estil Gayheart, 69, of the 10000 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, arrested on Interstate 69 on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Todd J. Green, 39, of the 21000 block of C.R. 44, Goshen, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Tierra N. Hamlet, 26, of the 5000 block of South Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 6000 block of North Old U.S. 27, on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Rex A. Hathaway, 54, of the 500 block of Lincoln Highway East, New Haven, arrested at S.R. 327 and U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Jakob M. Hook, 24, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Hudson, arrested on North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Shayna D. Kannel, 33, of the 400 block of East Spring Street, Fremont, arrested at Mechanic and Williams streets on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Connor J. Kennedy, 23, of the 2000 block of Southward Drive, Greenwood, arrested at C.R. 100N and C.R. 200W on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana and a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
• Roberta Machuca, 20, of the 700 block of South Irwin Street, Indianapolis, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 175W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Haley A. Maurer, 29, of the 300 block of South Superior Street, arrested at Summit Street and Thunder Avenue on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Chance T. Ogle, 25, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 900W on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Felicia L. Onofrietti, 29, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Oscar C. Renfrow Jr., 51, of the 3000 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Justin C. Richards, 34, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested on C.R. 200W, north of U.S. 20, on felony charges of invasion of privacy and domestic battery to a pregnant woman and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Steffon L. Ring, 19, of the 100 block of Lane 273A Lake James, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Jarod W. Shirk, 21, of the 5000 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, arrested in Ashley on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Michael D. Smith, 37, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested on C.R. 200W, south of C.R. 200N on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Emily A. Sorenson, 29, of the 200 block of Northcrest, arrested on C.R. 200N at C.R. 400E on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 29, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on a warrant alleging felony criminal confinement and misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal mischief.
