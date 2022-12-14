Man arrested on outstanding warrant
ANGOLA — A Colorado man was arrested on the Indiana Toll Road early Wednesday on an outstanding fugitive warrant.
Alex L. Jobim, 44, of the 900 block of South Quince Street, Denver, was arrested by an Indiana State Police trooper on Interstate 80 at the 145 mile marker on the outstanding felony warrant.
He was booked into the Steuben County Jail.
