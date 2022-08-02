ANGOLA — Trine University expects to smash enrollment records this fall, with more than 7,000 students expected to be part in the university’s academic programs.
The figure represents a nearly 30% increase from fall 2021.
The university expects to welcome a record class of 730 new students, including first-year and transfer students, this fall, as well as 1,300 new graduate international students at its education centers in Detroit and Phoenix. Record numbers of students have already attended student orientation and registration events this summer.
Trine projects 1,575 students will live in residential facilities on the Angola campus this fall, an increase of 50 from fall 2021.
And in Angola ...
It is estimated there will be 2,650 students at the Angola campus, by far the largest concentration of Trine’s enrollment in any one location.
“Students continue to be attracted to Trine by existing and new programs that equip them with in-demand skills for the workplace, as reflected in our employment rate of more than 99% for graduates over the past eight years,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “Coupled with our low debt load for graduates, a Trine University education continues to provide a significant return on investment for our students and their families.”
Trine University enrolled 5,493 students in spring 2022, the prior record for semester enrollment.
New programs, facilities
Kimberly Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine, said many factors have helped boost student numbers. New sports like men’s rugby have brought additional students to Trine, while the university continues to see growth in health sciences programming, including direct entry options that allow students to continue seamlessly from undergraduate to graduate programs.
The university also is attracting more academically gifted students to its Honors Program and Scholars Hall. Financial aid programs like Indiana Promise, which covers most or all of Trine University tuition for first-time, full-time Hoosier students, also have drawn more students.
“We continue to add more athletic and academic options while ensuring that the cost of a private quality education at Trine remains within reach,” Bennett said.
To accommodate continued growth and expansion, Trine University will open the Steel Dynamics, Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing this fall. The $12.5 million, 40,000-square-foot addition to Trine’s engineering facilities features state-of-the-art technology including augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence laboratories, supporting the expansion of the computer science and information technology major into areas such as cybersecurity, game design and health informatics.
Trine also has begun a $16 million expansion of its Best Hall of Science due to growth in its health sciences programs, and recently received approval from the Allen County Plan Commission for the primary development plan and rezoning for its new $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus. Developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, the 120,000-square-foot Trine University Fort Wayne Facility, located in northern Allen County, will house programs in Trine’s College of Health Professions.
