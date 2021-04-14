Amplification
Tax bills will be going out in the mail today.
On Monday, Steuben County Treasurer Missy Bixler said an additional bank will now be accepting tax payments at its Angola location, that of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
This bank joins three others in Steuben County that also accept tax payments, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Farmers State Bank and STAR Financial.
Property taxes are due on May 10.
Correction
Due to a reporter’s error, a special for the Downtown Angola Coalition’s Women’s Week in May was incorrectly listed in Tuesday’s Herald Republican.
Caleo Cafe will be offering buy one get one free tea drinks on May 3.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
